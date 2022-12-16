Hospitals across the county remain dealing with an influx of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that have packed inpatient beds, but some relief may be on the horizon.
In a press briefing Wednesday, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that nationally, caseloads of RSV – which causes mild, cold-like symptoms, primarily in young children – have begun to decline from record highs earlier this season.
“We are thinking, hoping that we may have seen the tip here, and we may start seeing a decrease in the number of cases. That is what is occurring nationally, and we believe our data will follow that,” Cullen said.
This year, RSV caseloads across the nation have been 13 times higher than what the country has typically seen over the past five years, Cullen said, while Pima County has seen rates about nine times higher than normal.
A majority (35%) of RSV cases in Pima County have been diagnosed in children ages 1 to 4, which Cullen said is likely because many young children were not exposed to the virus earlier, due all the precautions that were taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 over the past two years.
The anticipated decrease in RSV cases, Cullen said, would be “great news” for the area, given the strain these respiratory diseases have put on local hospitals.
“Approximately a week ago, the pediatric bed situation was quite limited, bed availability was quite limited in Pima County. That seems to have lifted a little lately,” Cullen said, adding that pediatric bed availability has now stabilized to an adequate level.
But a combination of COVID-19 and influenza infections have continued to limit adult inpatient bed availability at local hospitals, Cullen said, noting that hospitals are currently “running a high census” — a high number of patients.
COVID-19, influenza
Pima County has seen an “ongoing uptick” in the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-positive patients, Cullen said, which now stands at about 10%.
The county is currently in a state of “high” COVID-19 community transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reporting upward of 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Flu season has begun earlier than normal, and “peaked with a vengeance,” Cullen said, adding that cases are eight to 10 times higher in Pima County than they normally would be this time of year.
So far this season, the CDC estimates there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 7,300 deaths from the flu – including 21 pediatric deaths.
“We are aware that we are entering our highest capacity in our hospital beds for a normal year, as we go into December and January,” Cullen said.
“So, we are concerned, but we are working with the hospitals to make sure that we have insight into what’s going on, and that people seek appropriate care.”
Staying safe
To ease the burden on hospitals and emergency rooms, Cullen said there are several things Pima County residents can do.
Common-sense mitigation measures – like staying home when ill and washing hands frequently – can help reduce the spread of respiratory diseases, and can keep you and those around you healthy.
The health department is also recommending masks indoors when in large, crowded social situations, particularly during activities like in-store shopping or holiday parties.
“What we’re seeing are respiratory diseases right now, and that means they’re spread through air, spread by breathing and coughing in what we call respiratory droplets. So, it’s important to consider where and how an office party or holiday gathering occurs,” Cullen said.
“If these can occur outside, and I realize it’s a little cold right now, then that would be best.”
While no vaccines are available for RSV, vaccines are available for COVID-19 and influenza at several locations across the county, and can be received simultaneously.
Cullen said the health department is also ramping up its efforts to deliver free flu vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots to people ages 65 and up, which she said continue to be the most at-risk for hospitalization and death with both viruses.
“There was a six-week period this fall where we had 60 deaths in the county. Of those 60 deaths, 55 were in individuals 65 and over, and the average age at death was 80,” Cullen said.
“We have known age has always been a risk factor, but the data we are seeing now indicates that, once again, as we were early in the pandemic, age is the most important risk factor for significant morbidity and mortality. That is why we are concentrating our vaccine clinics right now on that age group,” she said.
And if you do become ill, Cullen said it’s important to consider your options and seek appropriate care.
For situations that might not require emergency care – such as a persistent cough or fever, Cullen said – patients might consider consulting with a primary care physician before seeking treatment at an Emergency Room.
“Scattered throughout the county are multiple other access points for care, including urgent cares. They are appropriate to use in cases where you believe that it is not an emergency,” Cullen said.
If you do test positive for COVID-19 or influenza, patients could also consider seeking out antiviral medications they might be eligible for.
Paxlovid, which Cullen said has been underutilized across the nation, is an oral antiviral medication that can be effective in reducing the severity of a coronavirus infection when started within five days of the onset of symptoms.
The antiviral is available free through the Pima County Health Department’s “test-to-treat” program. Individuals who have a positive test (either from an at-home test or a testing site) can call 520-724-7895 to determine if they are eligible, and can immediately receive a prescription for the antiviral.
Influenza can also be treated with antivirals, and there are four FDA-approved drugs recommend for use by the CDC: oseltamivir phosphate (Tamiflu), zanamivir (Relenza), peramivir (Rapivab) and baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza). These all require a prescription from a doctor.
Higher-than-normal flu cases have created a surge in demand for these antivirals, so patients may also consider contacting individual drug stores and pharmacies ahead of time to ensure availability.
“We’re coming up on two years of having vaccine availability for COVID…I think what that means is it’s been a long, hard road as we enter into 2023,” Cullen said.
“Stay safe, and remember there are things you can do to improve your health. As a healthy community, we will continue to move through the current situation.”