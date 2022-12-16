Screen Shot 2022-12-15 at 11.00.46 AM.png

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen urges county residents to take precautions this holiday season to stay healthy during a wave of respiratory illnesses. 

Hospitals across the county remain dealing with an influx of respiratory diseases like COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that have packed inpatient beds, but some relief may be on the horizon.

In a press briefing Wednesday, Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said that nationally, caseloads of RSV – which causes mild, cold-like symptoms, primarily in young children – have begun to decline from record highs earlier this season.



