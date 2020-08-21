Owners of gyms, movie theaters and bars throughout the state are putting in their applications to reopen for business after being shut down in late June.
As of Friday morning more than 1,000 applications had been received, 47 approved and 200 denied, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. None of those approved are in Green Valley or Sahuarita.
ADHS released guidelines and benchmarks Aug. 10 for the reopening of businesses whose operations were halted by Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order. The order indicated businesses would be allowed to apply for reopening once their county met community transmission benchmarks, but apparently that isn’t the case.
Businesses in counties that have not met COVID-19 community transmission benchmarks set by ADHS have been applying and some have been approved. Many of those businesses are located in Maricopa County.
Two businesses in Tucson, CrossFit 646 (two locations) and Invisible Theatre, have been approved to reopen. The Bisbee Grand Hotel and Bar and Copper City Saloon have also received the go-ahead to resume operations.
However, approval may require a bit more legwork on the application.
"A business that must remain closed may apply to ADHS for approval to reopen if it can prove that it has taken or will take extra steps, beyond those required in the guidelines and benchmarks for counties whose community transmission metrics has taken and will take such additional actions as necessary to operate safely," the ADHS application reads.
What are those extra steps? ADHS didn't have a clear answer.
“Because every business is unique, there's no one-size-fits-all approach,” an ADHS spokesman via email. “However, the measures that will be required for safe reopening according to the benchmarks provide a useful starting point for proposing ways to exceed the requirements.”
Ducey was asked at a press conference Thursday if the state’s approach to allowing businesses to resume operations was being applied inconsistently.
“We want to have a consistent process that we want to apply in a consistent manner but I think anybody that’s frequented some of these places knows how different each situation is,” he responded. “That’s why we’ve left it to the department of health services to review these plans, to ask the questions and to make the best possible decisions.
“If people will work with our team, with the department of health services, I’m confident, if they’re willing to make some changes, we can find a way to resolution.”
Community transmission is gauged by ADHS as substantial, moderate or minimal and is assessed based on cases per 100,000 people, percent positivity and number of hospital visits for COVID-like illness.
To move from substantial to moderate community transmission, lower thresholds must be met for two consecutive weeks and the department factors in a 12-day lag in reporting.
COVID-19 transmission appears to be slowing in Pima County where hospital visits are minimal (1.7%), percent positivity is moderate (8%) and cases per 100,000 is substantial (50/100,000) but dropping substantially. On July 26, there were 145 cases per 100,000.
Community spread in Maricopa County remains substantial for cases per 100,000 (48/100,000) and percent positivity (8.8%) but is moderate in percentage of hospital visits for COVID-like illness (2.4%).
Business application: https://bit.ly/2Ym3wtv.
AZDH businesses dashboard: https://bit.ly/33Qg9Rm.