Kelley Kriner and her dog, Henry, tend to plants at Desert Bloom Garden Center. She said this time of year is busy with winter visitors. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

What happens between Thanksgiving and Christmas can make or break the year for many retailers. 

Holiday sales on average account for 20% of a business's annual sales across most industries, according to the National Retail Federation, which tracks statistics on holiday spending.

DSC_1567.JPG

A sign at Kelley Krinter's Desert Bloom Garden Center welcomes back snowbirds. 
watchandwonder.JPG

Watch and Wonder employee Gus Gonzalez, left, and owner Michael Hempel have seen business pick up with winter visitors arriving. 
kelley.JPG

Desert Bloom Garden Center owner Kelley Kriner and her dog Henry return from loading a potted plant into a customer's car. 


