snow clouds/snow bomb.jpg

A snow cloud forms near the Santa Rita Mountains on Monday evening.

 Michael O'Brien

If some wild clouds in the skies above Green Valley caught your eye Monday evening, you’re not alone.

Dozens of photos submitted by Green Valley News readers show huge clouds forming near the base of the Santa Rita Mountains in an event that several residents termed a “snow bomb.”



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?