SPD CAR.JPG (copy)
Mary Glen Hatcher | Green Valley News

Sahuarita police have arrested a 13-year-old Sahuarita Middle School student on suspicion of arson after he allegedly started a fire inside a trash can at the school on Tuesday.

A student first reported the incident to school officials around 7:45 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from a concrete trash can near a tree outside of a school building, according to a media release from the Sahuarita Police Department.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?