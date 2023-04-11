Sahuarita police have arrested a 13-year-old Sahuarita Middle School student on suspicion of arson after he allegedly started a fire inside a trash can at the school on Tuesday.
A student first reported the incident to school officials around 7:45 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from a concrete trash can near a tree outside of a school building, according to a media release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
A school custodian was able to put the fire out before it became larger, and police said the damage was contained to the trash can.
After reviewing security footage, school personnel identified a witness and suspect and contacted Sahuarita police. According to the media release, police say the suspect had “set a piece of paper on fire, and then put that paper in the trash can before leaving.”
The 13-year-old juvenile male suspect was arrested on suspicion of arson of property, a Class 5 felony, and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Court Center. SPD said the same suspect was also arrested for disorderly conduct in January for lighting a piece of paper on fire on a school bus.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to report it to the Sahuarita Police Department by calling 911 or the Sahuarita Tip Line at 520-445-7847.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone