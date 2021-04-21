A smelly plant has taken root in the community, and the stench isn’t the only thing that’s worrisome.
Stinknet (Oncosiphon piluliferum), also called Globe Chamomile, is a noxious and invasive weed species that has rapidly spread throughout Arizona over the last decade, and has recently invaded urban and rural areas of Pima County.
Though the infestation is not rampant, health officials and conservationists agree that Pima County is at a critical stage of controlling the spread. If the spring blooming annual continues to grow unchecked, it could pose a huge threat to public health and the environment – outcompeting native plants, releasing toxic allergens into the air, and increasing the risk and magnitude of wildland fires.
Mapping the spread
The first records of the South African stinknet on the West Coast date to the early 1980s when it was discovered in Riverside County, California.
According to the Southwest Vegetation Management Association, a small patch of stinknet was found in Tucson in 2015 near an ADOT equipment yard, and is thought to have arrived via contaminated soil from an earlier construction project.
From 2016 to 2019, the stinknet population exploded in Maricopa County, taking root in vacant lots, residential areas, in pavement cracks and along major highways like the I-10 and I-19 corridors, where it’s since begun a rapid descent south. Over the last two years, outbreaks have been mapped throughout Pinal County, the Tucson metro area, and rural parts of Pima County.
As the Tucson Audubon Society continues to monitor the spread of the plant across the state, a patchy, somewhat scattered pattern of disbursement has also emerged.
Jonathan Horst, director of Conservation and Research at the Tucson Audubon Society, said this pattern could be linked to an annual gathering hosted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department near Phoenix. The outdoor event, which draws visitors from across the state, is held in an area that’s “blanketed with stinknet,” right when its seeds are maturing.
“You’ve got a ton of recreational vehicles in one spot, and then they go zipping all over the state. It’s those seeds that get stuck in the tread, that dry up and pop off, that are presumed to be one of the reasons we’ve got a tiny bit here and there, instead of just one big, continuous spread,” Horst said.
Though the exact source of stinknet’s introduction to Arizona is unknown, Amy Belk, program coordinator for Pima County’s Native Plant Nursery, hypothesizes that it followed a similar pattern to other invasive species.
“Somebody probably saw it and thought, ‘Hey, this is a pretty drought-tolerant plant. It’s got these cute little button flowers, and it tends to not need a lot of water, which makes it a great candidate for here,’” Belk said.
“And all those things are true, but the problem is that it doesn’t stay where it’s planted, it propagates very easily by seed, it has a lot of very high allergens associated with it, and it’s now outcompeting our native plants,” she said.
The problem
People often hold a mistaken belief that as long as plants grow well in a specific environment, they are not harmful, explained Belk. But the proliferation of nonnative species can do real damage to local ecosystems – in the case of stinknet, that damage is trifold.
For starters, stinknet’s life cycle mirrors that of most cool season Sonoran Desert wildflowers. When the winter-annual begins to emerge in November, and its bright yellow, ball-shaped flowers bloom in early March, it has a habit of forming thick, dense clusters of vegetation which can smother native wildflower diversity. As a result, blooms that support important outdoor recreation and ecotourism activities in Southern Arizona now directly compete with the stinknet plant for scarce desert resources.
Invasive plant species, like stinknet and buffelgrass, are also significant sources of fuel for wildland fires because they grow closer together and burn hotter and longer than native plants, Belk explained.
“In a normal wildfire situation in the Sonoran Desert, our plants are spread out enough, and we don’t have a lot of things that burn at a super high heat, so wildfires just don’t typically ravage an entire hillside,” she said.
“But when you have these stinknets that are filling in all of these open spaces, connecting these different corridors that wouldn’t normally connect, it has the potential to be a really bad wildfire danger.”
Stinknet is also considered a flash fuel, meaning it can easily ignite from a spark or discarded cigarette. According to a 2020 study by the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, the plant was implicated in the record-breaking brush fires that destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres north of Phoenix last summer.
And then there’s the smell.
“It’s named stinknet for a reason,” Horst said.
While some consider the odor, which is similar to turpentine, anywhere from pleasant to nauseating, the oils in the leaves that produce its trademark scent are known to cause severe skin and respiratory allergic reactions. And in the case of a wildland fire, those same chemicals are released and create a noxious smoke, Horst explained.
“Anybody who’s close by, or just in there trying to fight the fire, is going to be exposed to those noxious fumes. So, it’s got that ecological hazard, and also a public health hazard, not just because of the fire but because of the fumes,” he said.
“I wish there was a better way to phrase it, but it’s kind of the perfect storm of just a really, really bad little plant.”
Getting rid of it
In early 2020, the Arizona Department of Agriculture classified stinknet as a Class B Noxious Weed, officially recognizing the plant’s aggressive displacement of native species, and signaling to agencies and the public the need to actively control its spread.
Preventing the stinknet infestation from becoming as ubiquitous as the situation in the Phoenix area, Horst said, is possible here in Pima County, but it will be difficult.
“When things are really rare and really spread out, they’re super hard to find, but they’re easy to eradicate because it’s just a handful of plants in the beginning. The difficulty is in finding them,” Horst said.
“That’s why we’ve still got a big emphasis on trying to crowdsource information of where it’s showing up because we’re still in those early stages of the infestation here and we do have the opportunity to maybe prevent it from getting completely out of hand,” he said.
Several landscaping crews in the Tucson area are actively organizing to raise awareness of the stinknet infestation and treat large-scale plots. The Tucson Audubon Society is also working with Colorado State University and Luke Air Force Base to develop new, cost-effective ways to treat up to 30 acres of stinknet at a time, Horst said.
But on an individual level, Horst said the best thing people can do to help is to monitor their own backyards and safely remove the plants when they see them.
If the stinknet has not flowered, it can be pulled up by the roots and left out to dry and die. If the plant is already flowering, it can be ripped up and either the seeds or the entire plant can be placed in a bag and disposed of.
“Wear a good pair of gloves, since you don’t know how you’ll react to it,” said Belk. “But with proper protection, just yank it out whenever you see it.”
Horst echoed Belk’s sentiment, emphasizing that there are very few, if any, native plants in Arizona that look similar to stinknet.
“Sometimes, I’m hesitant to empower the public to charge into things with blanket statements,” Horst said. “But if it’s got yellow flowers and it’s smelly, get rid of it.”