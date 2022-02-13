The GVR Southern Arizona Senior Games will return to Green Valley in March but the events will be on a smaller-scale with just three sports.
In October, organizers anticipated that the games would include seven outdoor events. Prior to COVID, the games featured more than 30 sporting events, indoor and outdoor.
GVR Foundation, a non-profit established in 2015, has made the games a project. Green Valley Recreation also coordinates the event. A recent decision by the foundation to terminate its resource sharing agreement with GVR will not affect the Senior Games because it had to give 90 days notice and the games fall within that.
After GVR leadership announced that the games would only include outdoor sports and that clubs would be in charge of overseeing their own sporting events, GVR’s Bocce, Shuffleboard and Pickleball clubs were the only groups to step up.
While participation is down drastically, it will still be an exciting moment for pickleball, said Carol Lambert, vice president of the GVR Foundation.
“This is the first time the new pickleball facility will host a tournament,” said Lambert, a co-organizer of the games. “That’s the reason why pickleball members pushed for 25 courts. When you run a big tournament, you need that many courts.”
The Kent J. Blumenthal Pickleball Complex opened in January 2020. The club has hosted previous tournaments in Quail Creek.
The last traditional Senior Games took place in 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled them midway through, and they were canceled altogether last year, which would have been the event’s 36th year.
Staffing the event has been an ongoing challenge. Last year, GVR listed an event coordinator position in its weekly members update, seeking a paid manager whose duties could encompass organizing the games. As of Friday, the job was still listed on GVR’s website.
Previously, a GVR recreation staffer was assigned to coordinate volunteers and take care of event-related administrative tasks. Until GVR recreation supervisor Karen Rans retired in 2019, she’d overseen the games for 14 years. Two years earlier, the latest for which numbers were readily available, the event drew 904 participants from Green Valley and beyond.
GVR assumed oversight of the games in 2005 to guarantee liability coverage; before then, it was managed by an ad hoc committee, which never had such insurance. Leaders decided it made most sense for GVR, which has the appropriate policy, to take charge of the games.
A lack of athlete signups for this year’s games has also been an obstacle, according to Lambert, which could be a lingering consequence of the pandemic and an absence of marketing.
Those interested in registering for the games can reach out to the club contact of the desired sporting event. For club contact information, visit www.gvrec.org/activities/clubs/sports-clubs.
Proceeds of the games will go toward the GVR Member Assistance Program to help members with annual dues.