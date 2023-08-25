Trapped

Lynne Severe found this skunk stuck in a snap trap Wednesday. 

 Lynne Severe

Lynne Severe had a long night Wednesday as she worried about an agitated skunk stuck in a snap trap and nobody available to help until the next day.

Severe, who lives in Green Valley, found the trapped skunk outside a home she checked on while the owners were away.

Rescue attempt

A Tucson Wildlife Center rescuer removed the trapped skunk on Thursday morning, but it eventually died due to the incident.
Traps

The Tucson Wildlife Center reported many of the skunks it receives come from rodent trap incidents. The center prefers people use Havahart traps to prevent wildlife deaths or suffering.


