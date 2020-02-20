The search for Sarah Galloway, a 38-year-old Picture Rocks woman with Down syndrome is over. Authorities have identified skeletal remains found Feb. 12 as belonging to Galloway.
Authorities have yet to determine the cause or manner of Galloway's death, said Deputy Marissa Hernandez of the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Galloway's remains were located in the desert area northeast of Anthony Road and Massingale Road on January 12.
Galloway left her home in the 10600 block of West Massingale Road on foot about 8 a.m. March 21, 2019, wearing a red shirt, gray sweater, dark pants and rainbow unicorn shoes, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
At the height of the search, 13 agencies and groups had joined the search for Galloway, who authorities said functioned at the level of an 8-year-old.
At the time of her disappearance, Deputy James Allerton said authorities were looking into every possible scenario.
“It’s certainly possible she got into a vehicle, but it’s also possible she wandered off somewhere and was able to go a considerable distance from where she was last seen,” Allerton said.
Neighbors, friends and others concerned for the woman's safety were involved in the search along with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, U.S. Border Patrol and the Southern Arizona Mounted Search & Rescue. Helicopters, community search teams, canines and horses were all used, officials said.
The Sheriff’s Department had deputies and detectives knocking on doors and searching abandoned homes in the area last year.
According to information released by DPS last year, Galloway had recently been suffering from delusions that she was wanted by the law and had romantic relationships with men that were not factual.
Galloway had few interpersonal skills, got easily lost and had no access to money, social media or a phone, DPS said.
Detectives are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.