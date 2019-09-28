The Aquabelles aren't able to put on their 54th annual water show this month but don't count them out just yet.
"We're still alive and kicking — flutter kicking," said Joyce Finkelstein, a 10-year member of the group.
Aquabelles president Sunny Maier put is a bit differently: "We are in a transition."
Since 1965, Green Valley residents have gathered poolside at the GVR East Center every September to take in the group of synchronized swimmers. After months of hard work, the team would don decorative bathing suits and perform choreographed routines set to music and centered on a show theme. The group was such a hit that journalist Charles Kuralt featured them in a CBS “On the Road” segment in 1977.
The group just didn't have enough members to pull it off this year, Maier said Friday.
In 2017, after the group's "biggest and best" show, three Aquabelles moved away and, since then, several members have died, had medical issues or aren't in the area, she said.
"We realized this year that we just couldn't do it the way we've always done it," Maier said.
Ideally, the group consists of 12 swimmers; this summer, four to nine came to practice, she said.
Maier said the group hopes to recruit enough newcomers to put on a show next September. They'll place brochures in GVR display cases, participate in GVR's Fit and Fun Day open house in January, and spread their message through word of mouth.
Part of their recruitment problems stem from a lot of younger people have no idea who Esther Williams, Maier said.
Back in the 1940s and '50s, MGM made “aqua musicals” that popularized synchronized swimming and water-born acrobatics. Their biggest star was Williams.
People are also under the impression that they have to have Olympic-like skills to be an Aquabelle, Maier said.
While the Aquabelles practice a great deal (twice a week from May to September), the strokes they use are relatively simple and fun, and they don't worry about speed.
"We go for grace and pointed toes," Maier said. "It is work, but it's fun."
Another issue is the Aquabelles' schedule. Because it's cold in the winter, the team practices and performs at a time when many people have left Green Valley for cooler climes. Those who stick around just don't seem to be interested in joining the team, Maier said.
"It seems like the new people want to play pickleball or go hiking," she said.
Mary Zellner hopes the Aquabelles can figure out a way to get others to join.
Zellner, 92, doubled for Esther Williams during the 1955 filming of “Jupiter’s Darling,” directed by George Sidney and starring Howard Keel. She joined the group in 1994, after moving to Green Valley from Miami.
"I feel really bad. It's one of the oldest programs in GVR and I just hate to see it drop off like it has," Zellner said.
She, herself, has taken a backseat in the group.
"I have a walker now. I can get into the pool, but I can't do all of the fancy stuff anymore," she said.
Donna Cornejo, a 16-year veteran of the Aquabelles, said that even if the group can't get enough members for a full show, perhaps they will be able to put on exhibitions.
"I just love it. It's something I never ever thought I'd do," she said.
Anyone interested in joining should give her a call, Maier said.
"If they like to be in the water, can float and are willing to try new things, we'd love to have them come hop in the pool with us," Maier said.
Finkelstein agreed.
"If someone can swim, we can teach them everything else," she said.