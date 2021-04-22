Sheltered from Thursday’s breezes under a covered outdoor patio, residents at Silver Springs retirement community listened as Executive Director Cathy Dabney spoke about Earth Day and the planting of an Ironwood Tree as a tribute.
“…Today, on Earth Day, a day that represents the healing touch of nature, growth, rejuvenation and reengineering, I stand here to root our Earth Day Tribute Tree as a commemorative remembrance of our growth, our perseverance, our community and our closeness throughout COVID-19…
“Let our Tribute Tree forever remind us that the secret to a happy and fulfilling life is surrounding yourself with people who will shoulder your burdens and share your joy.
“WE are stronger together. The power of WE,” Dabney said.
Resident Lynne Brooker read a brief tribute and Eileen Reed helped Dabney spread gravel around the Ironwood Tree.
As Director of Environmental Services Rich Bass and staff member Ed Pahl fully surrounded the Ironwood Tree with gravel Dabney joined them to place rocks painted by members of Green Valley Rocks and Silver Springs residents with flowers and Earth Day comments to further beautify the newly planted site.
A plaque reads: “Symbolizing strength and perseverance, the magnificent ironwood tree pays tribute to Earth Day’s promise of transition and renewal. Like the roots of the hardy ironwood tree, SRG (Senior Resource Group) communities band together to form strong and everlasting connections that thrive. We are stronger, together.”
Senior Resource Group is the owner of Silver Springs.
Residents were treated to a sip of champagne and then moved indoors to be entertained by Michael Mack and Rusty Ford of Country Comfort.