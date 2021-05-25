Grace Dixon never had “become valedictorian” on her to-do list. The 18-year-old recent Sahuarita High School graduate just wanted to do well in her classes.
But the hard work paid off and Dixon finished high school at the top of her class. She graduated May 19.
“I’ve always wanted to get good grades and take AP classes but it was never my goal to become valedictorian,” she said two days after graduating. “I just wanted to get good grades so I could get into universities.”
“I have a lot of friends who study just as much or more than me but just because they took one less AP class… I’m happy that I got it, but it never was my end game.”
Dixon, who has been in the Sahuarita Unified School District since fifth grade, said graduation still doesn’t feel quite real yet.
“I know I graduated and I have all my plans for college and everything but it hasn’t quite clicked yet,” she said.
Heading north
Securing a 4.5 GPA, Dixon is on her way to Northern Arizona University in the fall on a full-tuition scholarship. Until then, she’ll continue Pima JTED (Joint Technical Education District) classes to become an EMT, something she has been doing in her senior year.
“It’s not what I want to do long term,” she said. “I want to go into the medical field and this is a good first step.”
Dixon wants a career in healthcare and was inspired by her Healthcare Foundations teacher at Pima JTED to pursue teaching, eventually.
“She was just an amazing person and I could just see how much she cared for students and how much she put into her job and I really appreciate her,” Dixon said. “She’s one of the reasons why I want to go into teaching. I want to go into healthcare and work in that for a time but eventually I want to go into teaching and she inspired me to do that.”
Dixon’s mother has also been a steady source of motivation.
“My mom has always been a big inspiration to me because she’s a hard worker,” she said. “She taught me the importance of working hard and how to get stuff done and I appreciate her for that.”
Stay balanced
Finding a balance between hard work at school and all her extracurricular activities and fun were part of what made her high school years a success.
“It’s knowing if I need to get this done I might not be able to do this tonight or I’m going to need to focus on getting this done. You have to plan all the things out,” she said. “As long as I’m staying busy it’s easy to stay motivated. I actually got further behind when quarantine started because I had so much time that I got nothing done.”
Among Dixon’s favorite activities was track and field, something she did from her freshman through junior year.
One of her favorite memories from high school is going to a state track meet as a sophomore. She was on a relay team and the handoff had an unexpected interruption.
“You make the handoff and you’re supposed to get off the track so the next people can make their handoff but the team in front of us, she just stopped right as we were running and I crashed right into her,” she said. “I’m on the floor and my teammate who I’m supposed to be handing the baton to was trying to help us up and I was like, ‘Take the stick and run!’ We were top 10 in that relay so that was lots of fun.”
She also treasures her time in Film and Television class. Dixon ran the morning show, a video program at SHS during quarantine and attended a Skills USA competition in Phoenix where teams are given a topic and had 24 hours to make a three- to four-minute film.
“Me and my partner were up all night working on this video and that was intense,” she said. “I remember we were trying to get that video to upload and we had five minutes left until the deadline. So I just grab the flash drive and sprint across downtown Tucson wearing a dress and dress shoes and I managed to get it in just in time.”
Saying goodbye
Though the pandemic changed her senior year, Dixon said she grew even closer to her friends, and it’s the friendships she will miss most.
“I’m going to miss being able to see them, being around them because we’re all going to different colleges and different places and going on our different paths,” she said. “We’ll still keep in touch with social media and stuff but it’s going to be rough not being able to see them, but I’m excited to make new friends as well.”
Dixon is looking forward to spreading her wings and living outside Tucson in a place that has “a whole variety of weather” and seasons. She’s thankful to the teachers who guided her and said “it’s been a good four years.”
To students following behind her, she gave some advice: Get involved.
“Find something you can be passionate about and go for it. Yes, getting good grades, that’s important and that should be your first priority. But find something you can be passionate about and can put your time into and be proud of at the end of the day,” she said. “For me, it’s been track and film and TV, but for someone else it could be auto or, some people, construction. Just find something you love doing and enjoy it. Have some fun with it.”