For recent Sahuarita High School graduate Elizabeth Lewis, the sky is limit. This year's valedictorian has dreams of being a pilot in the Air Force.
With a final GPA of 4.6 and a long history of ballet in the community, she’s headed to the University of Arizona to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering.
Lewis is looking to start Air Force ROTC, but in high school her focus was dance.
“I didn't actually participate in a lot of clubs in high school because I was in ballet for 12 years ... I was always doing some kind of dance show,” she said. “When I was little, I went to see 'The Nutcracker' and I fell in love with the Sugar Plum Fairy, and a couple weeks later my mom enrolled me in dance classes and it’s been history since then.”
Lewis said finding the balance between school, a job and dance was a challenge, but she found ways to make it work.
“I kind of found time to focus and set aside time to focus on my classes and once I got into the routine, I followed it,” she said. “Definitely my mom and dad have been very supportive and my brothers were also all top of their class, so if I was stressing I could always go to them for advice. My friends were always there whenever I was stressed and they always pushed me whenever I had a bad day.”
It’s those friendships and the time spent soaking in all the experiences she could in her final year of high school that stick with Lewis the most.
“I think me and my friend group tried to do almost every event just because senior year everyone tries to do the most, it’s your last year of high school,” she said. “Senior sunrise was a wake-up call for us as it was the last time we were on that campus.”
“Our last assembly, I think I screamed the loudest I ever have.”
As Lewis prepares for college, she said what she will miss most about SHS are her friends, the teachers who inspired her and the fun way they would point freshmen in the right direction down the hall — by creating a human wall.
Ultimately, one of the greatest lessons was to “take a chance on the odd ones out,” because they could become great friends, and the value in going out of one’s comfort zone.
“Don't think too much about what other people think about you,” she said. “I spent a lot of time thinking about what other people may think about me and everyone has this interpretation that everyone is looking at them, very self-conscious. But I can guarantee you that no one is looking.”
She’s looking forward to making new memories now.
“I'm looking forward to making stories that I can tell when I get old, making good memories,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going to a college campus because it's a mixture of people from all over the country. I’m looking forward to making adult memories with my friends and making new friends.”
“I think I would say to people becoming seniors, make the last year count and have fun because it goes by really fast.”