The SHS Mustang swimmers started the 2022 season with a triangular meet against Cienega High School and St. Augustine Catholic High School.
Many of the girls tied personal best times. In the 200 Freestyle, Payton Floyd took first place (2:48.31) and Abby Johnson finished second with a 2:49.07.
The 200 Freestyle relay team (Madison Valencia, Payton Floyd, Linnea Masterson and Evelyn Potnack) scored a first place finish with a 2:16.94. Isabel Wright showed great improvement in the meet and has been working hard on her strokes. The girls finished second.
The boys, who finished third place, also had some notable times. In the 200 Freestyle, Eli Piedmont placed first (2:21.42). Conner Swigert, second in the 200 Individual Medley, had a 2:35.06. Jack Sparks came in first in the 100 Freestyle with a 1:02.21, a personal best.
C. Swigert also achieved a personal best in his 100 backstroke and David Martinez tied a personal best in that same event. Jordan Perea put forth excellent effort by swimming the 500 freestyle for the first time in a meet.
All swimmers have been working hard and putting in excellent effort. The Mustang swimmers’ next chance to show their stuff will be at a home meet on Aug. 8 against Walden Grove.
Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories, please email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com.
