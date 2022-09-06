pasted image 0.png

SHS swimmers relax after practice.

 Teresa Bettis

The SHS Mustang swimmers started the 2022 season with a triangular meet against Cienega High School and St. Augustine Catholic High School.

Many of the girls tied personal best times. In the 200 Freestyle, Payton Floyd took first place (2:48.31) and Abby Johnson finished second with a 2:49.07.



Coaches and parents who want to share sports updates or stories, please email reporter Jamie Verwys at jverwys@gvnews.com

