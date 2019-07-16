As a child, Gunner Johnson had always been fascinated with the military. That interest followed him to high school, where he participated in Sahuarita High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.
Then he took it a step further. In June, Johnson, 22, graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Unlike other service academies such as West Point, going active duty in the military isn’t an obligation for graduates of the Merchant Marine Academy. They can work as a civilian in the maritime industry but they also earn a commission as an ensign in the Navy Reserve. About 25 percent join the military — any branch they want — Johnson said.
Johnson wasn’t sure what branch he wanted to join when he was in high school. So attending the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York, after graduating from SHS in 2015 left him with options.
“They said I could go into any branch I wanted to and I really wanted to see the world, and this was the school that was going to do it for me compared to any other school,” he said.
To graduate from the Merchant Marine Academy, midshipmen must spend over a year at sea. During his time aboard ship, Johnson saw Japan, China and Panama, among other places. All the while, the midshipmen are tasked with completing sea projects before they return to the academy.
“Going to sea for me was a lot of fun because you’re actually doing physical learning, you’re not just sitting there in a classroom,” Johnson said. “You’re getting hands-on experience, you’re running around the engine room, and for me I learned I liked standing up and moving around.”
Always active
Being active isn’t anything new for Johnson. He is an Eagle Scout, and in high school was a member of the jazz band and drama club. He also served as unit commander for the NJROTC program. That’s where MSgt. Jeff King (ret.) would put Johnson to the test.
“I used to make him have to get stuff done in an unreasonable amount of time, stress him, and he always came through, he always got stuff done,” King said.
Johnson demonstrated his ability to handle responsibility, impressing King with his maturity. But Johnson didn’t just exceed there, King said, he did well in almost everything he did.
“You always have kids that excel in academics, kids that have leadership qualities and those kinds of things; Gunner is the whole package,” King said. “He has all that and he just has a can-do attitude.”
It’s those characteristics that convince King that Johnson will be a good fit for the Navy.
Johnson has a bachelor’s in Marine Engineering and Shipyard Management, but he isn’t done with school. As an active-duty member of the Navy, Johnson has decided to become a surface warfare officer. Surface warfare officers (SWOS) are leaders on the ships they serve, responsible for managing and maintaining ship systems. He’ll head to the Basic Division Officer Course in San Diego in September.
Until then, Johnson is in Kings Point, New York, helping the academy’s instructors prepare for upcoming classes. He and other students going active duty stay at the academy until they head to their respective schools.
Johnson still isn’t sure if he wants to make the Navy a career.
“If it turns out I really enjoy it and I stay in there for 25 years, that would definitely be amazing,” he said. “It’s honestly very hard for me to say at this point. You kind of just have to take everything one step at a time.”