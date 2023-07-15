Chris Barraza Jr.

Chris Barraza Jr. threw about 25 pitches from the mound at Manzanita Park on Thursday as he prepared for an instructional league in Tempe.

 Jorge Encinas | Green Valley News

Sahuarita High School grad Chris Barraza Jr. is excited to move to the next level after hearing his name called Monday during the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft.

"He didn't really want to talk about the draft in general the last couple of weeks leading up to it," his dad, Chris Barraza Sr., said at Manzanita Park on Thursday evening as his son stretched on the field for throwing practice.

Stretching

Chris Barraza Jr. uses a resistance band to loosen his arm before practice as he prepares to enter an instructional league with the Los Angeles Angels organization.
Father, son

Chris Barraza Jr. and his dad, Chris Barraza Sr., at Manzanita Park on Thursday.
Warm-ups

Chris Barraza Jr. warms up his arm for a 25-throw set from the mound on Thursday.


Jorge Encinas | 520-547-9732

