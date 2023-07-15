Sahuarita High School grad Chris Barraza Jr. is excited to move to the next level after hearing his name called Monday during the 10th round of the Major League Baseball draft.
"He didn't really want to talk about the draft in general the last couple of weeks leading up to it," his dad, Chris Barraza Sr., said at Manzanita Park on Thursday evening as his son stretched on the field for throwing practice.
Barraza Sr. said it was stressful for the family and Barraza Jr., but he tried to keep his confidence up and tell him there would be opportunities waiting no matter what happened with the draft.
"But that second day, we were kind of — to the last minute — we're like, 'Oh, man, is it going to happen?' And as soon as it happened, it was like instant relief, you know, he did it," he said. "He set his mind to it, that was one of his goals, and he accomplished it."
"I was ecstatic," Barraza Jr. said when he learned the Los Angeles Angels picked him up. "It was just a lot of emotions going on before and after. It hasn't really hit me yet, but I know once I report, it'll hit me."
The Angels selected Barraza Jr., 23, following a 5-2 season with the University of Arizona, where he had one save, a 6.52 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 29 innings. In this year's postseason, Barraza Jr., a right-hander, went 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA and six strikeouts in four and 1/3 innings.
Barraza Jr., who graduated from Sahuarita High in 2018 and the UA this year, said his next step is heading to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Sunday for his locker and physical. He begins practice Monday, with the instructional league moving into full swing Tuesday.
"And from there we'll play a few games, and if all goes to plan, maybe, hopefully, I'll get bumped up to either single-A or stay in the instructional Arizona league," he said.
Getting to here
Barraza Jr. began playing baseball with San Xavier Little League at Manzanita Park and eventually played with the SHS Mustangs his junior and senior years. Ever since San Xavier, he knew he wanted to take his baseball career as far as possible.
"When I was little, I was raised around playing baseball — my dad was a good baseball player, I have a few cousins who play in the Mexican league," he said. "So it's always been baseball."
Barraza Jr. always thought he had a chance to advance in baseball but he knew he had to develop his skills on the field to get there. After middle school, he credited finding the right club teams and challenging himself against older players with boosting his abilities on the mound.
"Playing for Bryan Huie and the Yankee scout team — I believe I was 16 playing with 18 year olds — really taught me to have that experience going into college," Barraza Jr. said of the former SHS baseball coach's BNL scout team.
He also credited playing two sports — basketball and baseball — while growing up with helping him build the athletic stamina to take his primary sport to the next level.
As for his best advice for younger players hoping to turn a sport into a career, Barraza Jr. found keeping a good mentality is key to success.
"When I was younger, it was kind of hard to have that right mindset, given that things aren't going to go your way and you have that kind of young mindset of giving up," he said, adding he was lucky to have a good family and role models to keep him on track.
Barraza Sr. found there were times when he and the family stepped in to ease his mind following a tough outing on the mound or when a game didn't end well. He said he would remind his son that sometimes losing in baseball is part of the game, but you turn the page and move on so it doesn't hurt your next outing.
"He really did that toward the end, the last couple of weeks of the season, and you could see a big difference," Barraza Sr. said. "I think the Pac-12 tournament was a big stepping stone for him because it was a team he failed against previously. So, to kind of get that retribution really helped his confidence going forward."
Barraza Sr. found continuing to offer encouragement and reassurance paid off during the draft.
"To see that, to see the relief on his face and the joy and the excitement, you know, is one of those things that will be a lifetime memory for sure," he said.
As Barraza Jr. prepared to hit the field Thursday evening for some warm-up throws, he found the draft was another step toward his dream and everything that got him there would continue.
"I wouldn't say a lot has changed," he said. "I'm still going to work my butt off and get to where I want to get. You know, it's a dream come true, and the grind doesn't stop from here."