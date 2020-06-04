Sahuarita High School grad Ryan Schwarz has a place in history after being among the first officers directly commissioned into the U.S. Space Force.
Established Dec. 20, the Space Force is the sixth branch of the U.S. military, along with the Army, Air Force, Marines, Navy and Coast Guard. Its mission is to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and was born out of the Air Force Space Command. The Department of Defense intends to consolidate space missions across the other branches into the Space Force over time.
Although its own branch, the Space Force remains under the Department of the Air Force.
Schwarz was among 86 officers selected from the U.S. Air Force Academy to join the ranks of the newest military branch. They were commissioned April 18. He also takes his place among family members who served in America's air, and now space, forces.
Schwarz's grandfather was in the Army Air Corps, which is the predecessor to the Air Force. And Schwarz's uncle is also an Air Force Academy graduate.
"One of the main reasons I went to the Academy, something I've been interested in all my life, is space and satellites," he said.
Schwarz, a Sahuarita High School 2016 graduate, said several programs in high school helped prepare him for the rigors of the Academy.
He credits NJROTC, National Honor Society, marching band and MESA – Math, Engineering, Science Achievement – with helping him build a solid foundation.
Schwarz graduated from the Air Force Academy with a bachelor's degree in astronomical engineering and volunteered for a commission into the Space Force.
"Nobody knew it was going to be possible until about a year ago, that the Space Force was even going to be created," he said. "After I heard about it, yeah, I definitely was hoping that would be a possibility."
Schwarz will work as a developmental engineer in the Space Force. He'll report this month to his posting at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California, as a second lieutenant.
He said he'll be working with aerospace companies to develop space assets for the Air Force and Space Force.
"I'm super excited to see what space holds, especially with the launch that just happened the other day with SpaceX," Schwarz said. "This is an exciting time for space."
Schwarz isn't sure if he'll make a career out of the military, but he said working in the space sector is where he wants to spend his life. And that puts private companies and NASA on the table as future options, he said.
"As a kid, I always said I wanted to be an astronaut and then getting a bit older, both my parents are engineers, so I wanted to be an engineer," Schwarz said. "And I guess I was always more interested in space than other types of engineering."
In the end, Schwarz found a way to blend his passions and is ready to explore his new career.
"It was really cool to be part of a little piece of history, something new," he said. "I'm definitely excited to see where it goes."