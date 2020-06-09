Sahuarita High School senior Kelley Forehand is moving one step closer to becoming a Marine aviator after receiving a Marine Option NROTC scholarship covering up to $180,000.
The 17-year-old plans to go to Embry Riddle in Daytona, Florida, in the fall where she can pursue her goal.
Forehand is the oldest of nine children who enjoys art and exploring the natural environment.
She said she loves to push herself to be the best possible person she can be as well as helping others find themselves.
What's your goal, and what's the path to get there?
If you had asked me my freshman year what my college plans were going to be it most definitely would have nothing to do with Embry Riddle, let alone the Marines.
During my freshman year, I absolutely refused to join NJROTC.
However, my interest in becoming a pilot, my sophomore year, lead me to join, and I found that the environment of NJROTC is something I had never been able to find anywhere else.
It was a family that pushed me to become the best version of myself. Ultimately, being in NJROTC helped me to meet my recruiter, Staff Sgt. Hernandez, who showed me the opportunities I could have in the Marine Corps.
He really was the one who helped me get through the application process in order to receive this scholarship. It is incredibly competitive, and only about 50 people receive it through our nation.
What does the scholarship cover, and what's your commitment to the Marines when finished with college?
The Marine Option NROTC scholarship pays for my tuition, books and fees up to $180,000 as well as providing me with leadership opportunities to help me prepare to become a Marine Corps officer. After college, I will commission as a 2nd lieutenant and serve for a minimum of 4 years.
Why Embry Riddle?
I chose Embry Riddle ultimately because I have always been interested in commercial airlines. So, putting myself in an environment focused on that sounded amazing to me.
At Embry Riddle, I'll be studying Business Administration. Once I get a commission, I hope to start flight training.
How did Sahuarita High School prepare you for this next step?
Sahuarita High School, I believe, helped me get here by always encouraging me.
Mrs. Lehr has always been supportive of my goals and really helped me see that success is possible for anyone if you put your mind to it.
NJROTC really pushed me to become the best version of myself and not only prepared me mentally but physically.
In order to apply for the scholarship, I had to be able to pass the Marine Corps PFT, which consists of a 3-mile run, pull-ups and crunches. To achieve a perfect score, I would have had to run 21 minutes, perform seven pull-ups or 42 push-ups (however maxing out in push-ups will only give you 70 points, not 100) and 105 crunches.
I ran in 21:56, did 110 crunches and opted out of pull-ups and did 56 push-ups instead. Overall, my score was 264 points out of 300.
I can guarantee you that without the help of Master Sgt. King and Raider (rugby) practice, I wouldn't have even been able to complete the run.
I absolutely hated running. However, I've grown more fond of it because of King.
The virus is an odd way to finish high school. What do you think of all this?
The virus has really put a damper in a lot of my plans, and I hate to say it, but I've grown so out of shape because of it.
Keeping motivation up while stuck at home is very difficult for me. However, it has brought me closer to my family and given me more opportunities to spend time with them before I leave for college.
So, all in all, it really has been a blessing within a curse.
Are you considering the military as a career?
I am most definitely looking to start a career in the military. I don't have any family in the military, so I will be the first one. Unless, of course, my brothers decide to enlist while I'm in college.
It's an amazing environment, and it really brings you closer to the people you work with. Those who struggle together often thrive together. You grow to become selfless, and it's amazing to see.