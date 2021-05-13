New shoes, new golf balls and potentially a new nonprofit organization – that’s just part of what the recent benefit for the girls’ golf program at Sahuarita High School, which has now raised more than $10,000, has made possible.
“The community response has just been incredible,” said Scott Jessee, who coaches the SHS girls’ golf team with Marvol Barnard, National President of the LPGA Professionals and Director of Instruction at Haven Golf Course.
Jessee said his goal was to raise $2,000 for the team; Barnard pushed him to stretch that to $5,000. When a donation during a May 8 celebratory ceremony put them over the $10,000 mark, Jessee was shocked.
“It’s incredible, and we’re just really blown away,” he said.
The success of the fundraiser, which was held at Haven Golf Course in April, is due in large part to the generosity of community members already looking for ways to get more girls on the green.
Patty Zatkin, a member of the Quail Creek Ladies Golfing Association, said her group had tried to collaborate with local high school teams in the past, but with volunteer coaches coming and going, it was hard to know where to begin.
“Then this Scott guy comes in with all this enthusiasm. Once we heard about him, we knew we had our guy,” Zatkin said with a laugh.
“We had about a few thousand dollars collected over the past couple years, just from passing the can around, so it feels good to finally be able to put that to good use,” Zatkin said.
Sue Froeschle, a member of the Desert Hills Golf Club in Green Valley, said she was drawn to support the program after hearing Barnard’s dream of engaging more young girls across Southern Arizona in the sport.
“I love the fact that we’re working to give this opportunity to more kids, you know, the farther you cast the net, the better,” she said.
Giving more girls a chance to play golf at the collegiate level also drew Froeschle to get involved.
“We didn’t have Title IX when I was in college. We had intramurals for women, but we didn’t really have anything other than cheerleading. And I have so many friends that played collegiate sports that 50 years later, they’re still close. That camaraderie would be really cool,” Froeschle said.
“And to build those friendships, to understand the rules, to be taught good citizenship taking care of the course, there are just so many elements of golf that I think make you a better person,” she said.
With the success of the fundraiser, and a continued outpouring of support from the community, Jessee and Barnard have started looking for ways to spread the wealth beyond the SHS team.
In addition to outfitting their own team, Jessee and Barnard helped secure new golf shoes for two other local high school girls’ teams – Walden Grove and Rio Rico – and are drawing up the paperwork to start a nonprofit to strengthen girls golf throughout the region.
“We want it to reach from Sahuarita to Nogales. We’ll hopefully be able do some clinics, bring in more middle schoolers, and really build a pipeline to these high schools,” Jessee said.
It’s a dream Jessee and Barnard shared when they first began coaching together, but the speed at which it’s becoming a reality has stunned them both.
“It’s just weird how it all came together at one time, but it’s really exciting,” he said.