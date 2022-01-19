If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Sahuarita High School football will move into the 4A conference for the 2022 football season after appealing its 3A placement to the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The AIA looked at appeals from 26 schools looking to move into different conference placements during its executive board meeting Tuesday.
The AIA determines football placements different than other team sports, which are placed based on enrollment. Football is placed based on win-loss records.
SHS Athletic Director Chip Stratton said the 4A placement would offer players stronger competition.
The AIA will now determine regional placements for football, which will be announced Jan. 25. Member schools will have until Feb. 8 to appeal placements before the next board meeting Feb. 22 when a final vote on the 2022 alignments will take place.
Stratton is hopeful they will be placed in the 4A Gila region, which previously included I-19 corridor high schools like Rio Rico, Pueblo and Nogales.
SHS football was previously in the 3A South conference while their other team sports were in 4A Gila.
Rio Rico High School and Arizona College Preparatory High School in Chandler also had their appeals to move up a conference placement approved.
