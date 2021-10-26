If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Roughriders 131, the club team that supports the Sahuarita High School baseball program, held its annual golf tournament at Haven Golf Course to benefit the team and breast cancer on Saturday.
Coach Sam Gelardi said they had 142 golfers and will be donating more than $2,700 to the Hope Matters Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
The annual event started about seven or eight years ago to help out with extra costs for the baseball team. When Gelardi’s wife was diagnosed with breast cancer, the team decided to aid breast cancer research and the tradition has held.
“We feel good contributing to the good cause,” Gelardi said. “Hope Matters run a tournament too and we usually volunteer, a lot of our baseball families volunteer too, so we support them and they support us.”
Gelardi said the event is always a team effort. About 25 students from the baseball program volunteered to help set up and help throughout the day.
“We give them (the team) a lot. They travel to baseball tournaments, get good practice equipment and get a lot of cool things, so they have to learn to give back,” he said. “With our baseball program, we expect the kids to give back. We won't be greedy. It works out pretty good, and it’s a lot of work.”
During the event, they raffle prizes and if anyone has an item, gift card or certificate they would like to donate for a future raffle, they can contact Gelardi at 520-548-5729 or drop off items at Sahuarita High School.
