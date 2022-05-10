Sahuarita High School graduate Roberto Ramirez has loved NASCAR since he was a kid.
He liked to spend time playing racing video games and found a particular fondness for the graphic designs on the cars.
“Something that really interested me at the time is you had the ability to create your own car you could race,” he said. “I started making custom cars on video games when I was 7 or 8, and I just kept doing that for a while and it really blossomed into something.”
Flash forward to now, and Ramirez, 20, has designed about 20 paint schemes for NASCAR vehicles since 2019. He has even seen them race in person a few times.
“One of my friends was working with NASCAR at the time and he asked me if I'd be interested in doing a real paint scheme for his team,” he said. “That was an opportunity I never thought I would get. It wasn't honestly a goal of mine — it's such a hard industry to break into that I wasn't even focused on getting there.”
“It was something I wanted to get into but I didn't think it was realistic.”
Ramirez is a junior at the University of Arizona pursuing a degree in marketing and hopes to combine his PR skills with graphic design to be the full package in the racing world.
“I really want to be that guy in the room who understands both sides of the spectrum of marketing and design,” he said. “What I do is so connected with marketing because I have to work with brand managers and everything. Marketing is a lot more than design but it goes hand in hand.”
He wants to ultimately move to Charlotte, North Carolina, where NASCAR is centered for a full-time job with a race team.
Making race cars
Ramirez said the process of designing a scheme for a car isn’t that complicated.
He works with a 3-D model to create the design along with a team’s branding. The more challenging part is ensuring clients get what they're looking for.
“The hardest part is the back and forth because sometimes I get free rein to do whatever I want and sometimes the brand knows exactly what they want and I'm just the one bringing it to life,” he said.
For him, the greatest feeling is nailing a design for a client.
“I think part of what I love is putting my personality into it and I get to work with other people and help make their vision come to life,” he said. “I think it's very rewarding when I can send something to a sponsor and they say, 'I really love this.'”
Ramirez said his first job for NASCAR was in 2019 when friend Ryan Hines said his race team at the time, Stewart-Haas Racing, needed a design.
Ramirez’s design was featured on the car driven by racer Cole Custer in Charlotte in 2019.
He would end up creating the design for the car Custer drove in his first winning race at the Kentucky Speedway in 2020.
Then, COVID-19 hit and NASCAR needed to rethink. It just yielded another opportunity from Ramirez.
“What they did was move to a virtual video game basically called iRacing for about two months,” he said. “During that time, I reconnected with Ryan and Stewart and my job was transferring paint schemes in real life to virtual race cars. I did that with extremely tight deadlines while I balanced that with my college workload. That really led to the real-life opportunities I have had today.”
He’s done about 15 schemes for NASCAR.
Ramirez said he likes anytime he gets to use blue, and his favorite design was last year for Farmland.
“Farmland were out of the sport for a few years and they came back last year, and when I got to do a car for them that was really cool to me because I have a personal connection,” he said. “When I was a little kid I really liked the Farmland car and the chance to do their reintroduction to NASCAR was really cool to me.”
Back at school
He credits a lot of success to his time at Sahuarita High School, where he took Photography and TV and Film, graduating in 2019.
“I can't go through this without listing my teachers from high school,” he said. “They were people that helped me get my foot in the door and something that benefited me at SHS was that I had teachers who really believed in me.”
Ramirez said it all started to come together when he enrolled in photography his freshman year. He fell in love with Photoshop and began taking on projects outside of class. Joining Film and TV made sense to him as he expanded his toolbox.
In 2017, film teacher Derek Marshall got Ramirez to help him create a calendar for La Posada. Ramirez also created T-shirt designs for a Quail Creek 5k and dog walk in 2017 and 2018.
Photography teacher Rebecca Warren said she even hired Ramirez to take the photos at her wedding.
“I'm super impressed by him but not surprised,” she said of his success. “I remember all his projects were super clean and bold.”
Warren said Ramirez put a lot of out-of-class time into his work and was always focused.
“Honestly, he was somebody I didn't need to teach a lot and push,” she said. “He was very self-motivated and very creative. We really gave him the tools he needed to be creative and he did it.”
Ramirez is grateful for those who helped him get his work onto the NASCAR track.
“Surround yourself with the right people,” he said. “There's no limit on what you can achieve. I attribute most of my success to the people I've been around in my life.”