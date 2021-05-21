A free Shred-A-Thon and Prescription Drug Take-Back drive-through event is open to the public from 8 a.m. till noon Saturday (or until trucks are full) at Wrightson Ridge Elementary School, 16325 Rancho Sahuarita Blvd., in Sahuarita.
Drop-offs are limited to five boxes of documents for shredding, or pre-shredded documents. Items not accepted include binders, binder clips, inhalers, aerosol cans, lotions or liquid, needles and hydrogen peroxide. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle during the no-contact event, and to place documents and unwanted prescription drugs in their pop-up trunk before arriving. Those without a pop-up may put them in the back seat.
Shredding personal or sensitive documents helps protect your identity; disposal of unwanted prescription drugs properly helps keep them out of the wrong hands and prevent polluting the environment.
The event is sponsored by the Arizona Attorney General's Office partnering with Pima County Sheriff's Department and Sahuarita Unified School District. The state office hosts periodic free Shred-A-Thons statewide, many of which also provide prescription drug take-back services. The next Shred-A-Thon in Southern Arizona is set for 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 in Tucson. A specific location is still in the works.
So far in 2021, more than 42 tons of documents have been shredded and nearly 300 pounds of prescription medication safely discarded through these efforts. For more about such events, call the Attorney General's Community Outreach at (602) 542-2123 or go to CommunityOutreach@azag.gov
Other locations available on a regular basis for disposing of prescription medications include:
Pima County Sheriff's Green Valley Substation lobby, county government complex off La Canada Drive and Desert Bell Drive; hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays except holidays. Accepts pills/tablets only; no liquids, creams or sharps.
CVS Pharmacy: 240 W. Continental Road, Green Valley. Drop box inside store near pharmacy; pills only. Hours 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.
Walgreens, Campbell Avenue and Irvington Road (southwestern corner), Tucson. Pills/tablets only, no bubble packs. Hours 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
Green Valley Council is discussing restarting its popular Household Hazardous Waste Collection program possibly to include Dispose-A-Med events.