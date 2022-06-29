Back in the 1930s and early '40s, the corner of Ruby Road and Fifth Street in Arivaca was bustling with dances, horse races and, on the right night, you might even find someone tied to the “jail tree” for having one too many.
The Arivaca Dancehall is on the verge of becoming a community hub once again as the new owners draw closer to the end of a major restoration project. Once complete, the 2,000-square-foot space will host events, weddings, concerts and, of course, dancing.
For husband and wife owners Conrad Uno and Emily Bishton, the story started back in the '90s when they regularly visited Arivaca from their home in Seattle.
“When we first came here it was to hike and bird on the refuge, and then we kind of fell in love with the town and visited multiple times,” Bishton said. “I've been looking at this building. It always stuck with me, this corner building, and at the time it was still a residence and I didn't really know what was here.”
The pair knew they needed a home in their birding paradise but it didn’t come to pass until 2016. The timing was perfect.
“The house we bought, which is just a few blocks away, just every box was checked and it was beyond belief,” Bishton said. “We just were like we have to have this place, we have to have a place there.”
Along with the perfect house, they befriended architect Nell Smets, who was restoring the building on the corner and several buildings around it.
“In the three years she owned it and also owned the buildings on either side of it, she simultaneously sort of rescued them from their worst structural problems, property line issues,” Bishton said. “She decided to sell all her property in early 2020, and that's when she told us she wanted to sell the dance hall. We looked at each other and talked about it and decided to do it.”
The couple said the decision to take it on might have been an emotional one, but worth it.
“It took us more than a few minutes to decide but we did decide,” Uno said.
Bishton said the draw of history was a motivator.
“It’s a part of the history of Arivaca that this was a gathering place for the whole region, and we are both musicians so it appealed to us on that level too, that this was a unique opportunity for us and for Arivaca to have a community space that’s very different from anything else in the community,” Bishton said. “Of course, we underestimated what it would take to bring it back to being a dance hall.”
A little history
The home was built in 1934 by Angelo Caviglia, part of a prominent family in the history of Arivaca. He created the space as a dance hall, saloon and cafe called Caviglia Cafe.
“They used to have horse races up and down the road, have fiestas here and some of our friends here, their parents and grandparents told them stories about being at the dance hall,” Bishton said. “So that idea really grabbed us, that there was all this energy for music, for dancing, for having a good time that happened on this corner.”
The businesses closed around 1940, and the space evolved into the home of Hack and Emma Mae Townsend, another well-known family in Arivaca, for about 50 years.
The couple owned a general store called El Tejano, which they later turned into a museum, and Emma Mae was the last teacher at the old Arivaca School before it closed in 1953. They passed away in the 1990s.
Smets, the architect, did her restoration work on the building from 2016 to 2019, before Uno and Bishton purchased it in 2020.
A lot of work
Bishton and Uno lived in Seattle 31 years. Uno owned a recording studio and label, and Bishton worked as a restoration project manager and landscape architect. Their skill sets worked out well for the dance hall project, especially since they hope to bring in live music and, potentially, a recording studio.
They have already recorded half an album together there with Arivaca musicians; the other half of the album features Seattle artists recorded there.
One of their first and biggest projects was taking care of water mitigation.
“We put up gutters, regraded everything, put in a drainage system that takes all the water from the gutters and rainfall out to a big pit in the back,” Conrad said. “It made a big difference as far as how it sits.”
It’s likely the house historically faced some flooding.
Bishton also created a pollinator garden in the side yard, the same place where the Townsends had a garden of their own for the many years they lived there.
“They were part of my inspiration because they had a great courtyard garden,” Bishton said. “They built a little pond out there and some of their original plants are there. For me that was really inspiring.”
They both had a vision of incorporating the history of the building into the newly renovated place.
So, when they restored the building, or added new pieces, they tried to reuse materials like the collection of saguaro ribs the Townsends had gathered and used as a fence.
They also repurposed redwood in the home that used to be partition walls in the Townsend’s home.
Large wagon wheels the Townsends used on the porch were added in similar fashion, and several were used for the back gate.
One of the biggest history preserving projects the couple took on themselves was the dance hall floor. The darker original wood borders the entire area.
“We managed to save some but it was hard because it was really trashed,” Uno said. “Imagine an old floor with grooves and dirt for years, dry and just compacted. It was a lot of scraping.”
There’s even some furniture belonging to Townsend's daughter in the dance hall, given to them by Smets.
What’s next?
Bishton said they still need to build the bathrooms, located in a small building on the property. They are also working to turn another area of the office into a room for wedding parties or bands to hang out and prepare during shows.
As far as what will happen inside the building once it’s open, that’s up to the people of Arivaca.
They have hosted three open houses to introduce residents to the space and keep them updated, and they have also been asking the community to submit ideas.
“People gave like 70 different things, but certain things rose to the top which is because it's really nice and we’ve always been committed to putting in a nice dance floor,” Bishton said. “People that teach dance or like to dance or want to do performances; that’s something that we felt like that seemed very realistic.”
Along with dancing and live music, suggestions have included weddings, classes, get-togethers, conferences, a recording studio and many more.
“It's not that we’ll be doing all that,” Uno said. “The idea is that people will want to use it for that. It will be a hall for rent and we will do some fun stuff we want to do.”
Bishton said they are also planning to host movie screenings since they want to bring in a big screen.
So far, community response has been good. Some of the people who attended open houses recall the space as it was when they visited the Townsends there.
“It seems like nothing but a positive response,” Uno said. "Physically, with the floor…when people have come to open houses it's been pretty shocking. If you saw how different it looked before, it's really shocking. People are into it.”
Bishton said people are especially glad to have something new after the last couple years of COVID-19.
"Here we never stopped visiting neighbors across the fence, we did outdoor jams and all that, but even so, just how long its been going on and also community members we've lost from COVID," she said. "There's grief and there's just a sort of exhaustion about it so having some new things happening is a really nice pick-me-up."
Bishton said the project itself was a community effort, made by the people who live in the town.
“The people who have been involved really just have thrown themselves into this and really done fabulous work so it has truly been a community effort to do this,” Bishton said. “It wasn't like we just came in here like a knight on a white horse or something and transformed this. It was the people's energy, ideas, creativity, troubleshooting, calming us down; all these things deepend the whole feeling.”
The couple isn’t sure when the grand opening will happen yet but they are eyeing this fall.
For more information, visit sites.google.com/view/arivacadancehall.