Sahuarita resident Darlene Lorio had no one to pick up groceries for her when she saw an article about a volunteer-run organization helping people shop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She soon found Shopping Angels on Facebook and signed up for the service, making a call to a local volunteer shortly after.
“I didn't feel safe going to the store during this,” she said. “The volunteer was perfect and she left my groceries at the door. We never even saw each other so nobody was at risk.”
Lorio even ordered dog food through the service and said she is ready to use it again.
“It kept me from going out and mingling with others during COVID,” she said. “I didn't have to worry about getting it or spreading it to someone if I had it.”
Shopping Angels was formed in March by University of Nevada student Jayde Powell.
The group has since extended to all 50 states and several countries. They have more than 7,000 volunteers and have helped deliver groceries to more than 500 people.
Lanelle Horstmeier is the Arizona coordinator for the program and said while there aren’t many clients in the Sahuarita/Green Valley area yet, they have volunteers ready to shop for people here and want to increase awareness.
Horstmeier got involved out of her own desire to do something to help during COVID in Arizona.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, I was feeling a bit powerless and I wanted to contribute to my community,” she said. “I looked on social and community groups and noticed quite a few seniors who had some health conditions asking for assistance with groceries and I thought I could easily do that.”
She learned about the group and connected with Powell, becoming a co-coordinator in the state.
“Her (Powell) mission resonated with me and I thought this is amazing,” she said. “I could really make more of an impact and help more people in Arizona get connected and now we have angels helping all over the state.”
How it works
Shopping Angels is a free service so anyone who needs a volunteer to shop for them will only reimburse their volunteer shopper for the groceries.
Those interested in receiving the service can call or sign up online to be paired with a volunteer in the area.
Clients are then connected directly to a volunteer to provide their shopping list, budget, any particular stores they prefer as well as plan the details of payment and delivery.
Every delivery is contact-free, volunteers sanitize the outside of food packing and clients can pay via cash, check or electronic method without ever stepping outside their door.
“They have direct communication with the volunteers which is a wonderful thing on both the part of the client who gets their groceries safely and protected and the volunteers who are grateful to contribute,” Horstmeier said.
Maria Cruz is a volunteer for Shopping Angels in Tucson and said she found the group online when she was seeking a way to remain active since she is now retired.
She said the group’s mission felt like an extension of the work she did for the Department of Economic Security, in the sense it helped those in need.
“I felt so good being able to help,” she said. “I want to help people, I really do and it doesn't inconvenience me because I’m not working. I have to keep busy or I’ll go crazy.”
When Cruz got the call about Darlene, she didn’t mind making the trip to Sahuarita.
“She wasn't able to get out of the house and I didn't care if I had to go to Sahuarita or Green valley,” she said. “From here to Sahuarita, I did the shopping, got back and was done in about two hours.”
Cruz wants to continue volunteering and is happy to make the drive south of Tucson if the client base here grows.
Horstmeier said they have recently also launched a sponsorship program for those who are in need of financial assistance for their groceries. Those who want to pay for someone’s groceries will be matched with a client who needs help covering the cost of their shopping.
For her, the most meaningful part of Shopping Angels are the friendships forming between clients and volunteers.
“I’m most impressed by how the volunteers have gone above and beyond,” she said. “They’re so kind-hearted and passionate, and not only are we offering grocery and delivery service, it’s fostered a community spirit and bridged the gap between generations. It helps clients feel less isolated and they feel cared about that people want to help them and show love and kindness.”
Shopping Angels is in the process of obtaining 501(c)3 nonprofit status and has every intent of continuing this service long after the pandemic comes to an end.
“Especially as the state opens again, the needs of those most at risk have not changed and it will still be important to stay safe and protected,” Horstmeier said.
Lorio was grateful to her volunteer.
“It just felt warm and good that someone I didn't know would shop for me and bring groceries right to my door,” she said. “She was a true angel, she really was.”