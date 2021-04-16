Barbecues, bikes, baskets, bolster cushions and bakers racks were among prime choices for shoppers at Valley Presbyterian’s annual three-day Patio Sale at the Green Valley church Friday. Even though COVID-19 considerations forced the entire event outside this year, it didn’t seem to phase the thrill of the hunt for bargain seekers. Wally Watson (right), retired military, helped provide security along with Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, The items are collected year-round; proceeds from the sale benefit charitable church missions.
featured
Shoppers love Valley Presbyterian sale
- By Green Valley News
-
- Updated