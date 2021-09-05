If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Shoplifting suspects tossed suspected stolen items and illegal drugs out a pickup truck window Saturday as they led Sahuarita police on a two-mile pursuit that ended with one being arrested and the others getting away, police said.
Jonathan Ray Irby, 40, of Tucson was arrested on suspicion of felony Organized Retail Theft, Possession of Drugs, Burglary Tools, and Outstanding Warrants, including one for burglary. He was booked into the Pima County Jail.
Police received a theft call from TJ Maxx on South Nogales Highway just after 9 p.m. Saturday. A witness described the suspect vehicle as “an older white truck” and provided license plate letters. A few minutes later, a Sahuarita police officer spotted a similar vehicle traveling north on I-19. The vehicle exited and turned west on Pima Mine Road.
An SPD officer and a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and continued west at speeds ranging from 10 to 70 mph for about two miles, police said in a press release. During the pursuit, occupants threw items out of the windows, some later identified as suspected stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
As the suspect vehicle neared the entrance to a mine, it slowed and attempted a U-turn in an area with a large amount of dirt on the roadway. The pursuing Sahuarita vehicle attempted to stop but slid on the dirt and collided with the back of the suspect vehicle, causing minor damage to the patrol vehicle. One of the vehicle occupants bailed as it slowed and was still moving, and ran into the desert, pursued on foot by an officer, who caught him. The suspect vehicle continued east on Pima Mine Road.
The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned about one mile east of the mine gate. An area search assisted by PCSD K-9 units and the helicopter was conducted; however, the other vehicle occupants were not located.
Police found about $1,500 in suspected stolen property from different businesses, a small amount of fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the SPD by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours Monday through Friday or by contacting our TIP Line at 520-445-7847.