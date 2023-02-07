George Alan Kelly

George Alan Kelly

The killing last week of a suspected undocumented immigrant by a rancher just north of the border east of Nogales has attracted national attention amid unanswered questions. 

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office on Friday tentatively identified the man who was shot and killed Jan. 30 as Gabriel Cuen Butimea, 48, of Nogales, Sonora. The office said it made the identification through a Mexican voter registration card found on the victim’s body.



Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.

