Kitty Rivers started working at McDonald’s in the 1960s. The Filet-O-Fish had just been introduced; she saw the Big Mac make its debut; Happy Meals weren’t even a thought; and cheese came in big blocks that had to be cut by hand.
Rivers had never intended to work, let alone climb the ranks of McDonald’s to become its first female manager. But after celebrating her 93rd birthday with a trip to New York City this month, the La Posada resident still remembers just how much she loved the work.
“It was perfectly normal and I just enjoyed it so much,” she said. “I enjoyed the people — I loved working with the people — and it worked out with my schedule and my children. I’ve always loved my job.”
Learning the ropes
Rivers has always found it hard to sit still, finding things to devote her time to throughout life.
“I had no intention of ever going to work and my husband didn't really want me to go work, though I stayed busy all the time with four children at home... baseball, PTA, I was a Cub Scout den mother for many years,” she said. “I had three boys. My poor daughter, she was in her playpen saying, ‘I, Patti Rivers, promise to do my duty to God and country and obey the law of the pack…’ She knew it.”
The owner of the local McDonald’s in Lomita, a small town in Southern California, attended her church. When his wife needed time off work, he asked Rivers, who was about 40, to fill in.
“At the end of three weeks, school was starting and they really needed another person to work doing shakes. And, Dorothy was enjoying not having to do the cheese and tartar sauce,” she said of the owner's wife. “So, her husband asked me if I'd like to continue to do the cheese and tartar sauce and then work shakes and work through the lunch hour. From then, I just worked all the different positions and ended up assistant manager and then manager.”
The job came with a lot of training. Rivers attended Hamburger University for a week in 1972 — a physical university with classes, assignments, a lot of studying and a diploma when all was said and done.
Her son, Kelley Rivers, held on to her diploma and Hamburger University binder all these years, along with lots of McDonald’s buttons, pins and mementos — things Kitty said she probably would have tossed.
“I have three people I’m still in touch with that worked for her and she was a mentor to all the teenangers," he said. "This was their first job at 16 and she taught them the rules. I think she was more of a mentor. Everybody who she ever worked for loved her and she kept them in line.”
Kitty said learning to teach others was one of the greatest lessons she took from McDonald’s.
“I taught a lot of people how to make change,” she said. “I wonder how many people today don't know how to make change.”
Star treatment
Kitty found out she was the first woman manager when she graduated from Hamburger University. She caught the attention of McDonald’s founder and CEO Ray Kroc, who invited her family to his Beverly Hills home for dinner.
Kelley recalls the scene.
“As a little boy going into that house...you come in and look out to see all of the L.A. basin,” Kelley said. “It was just gorgeous, and it had all the different rooms. As a child I was wanting to go to the garage and he had limousines and Rolls-Royces. As little boys we got to sit in the back seat of a limo.”
Kitty fondly remembers Kroc, a man she said was giving and kind.
She also got to meet Willard Scott, the man who first portrayed Ronald McDonald and a longtime fixture on the Today Show.
“That's when I started watching the Today Show, but I didn't get to watch it every day,” Kitty said. “I only watched when I was home and my schedule permitted. That's why I wanted to go to the Today Show. I've been watching all these years.”
NYC bound
Kitty’s daughter, Patti Brim, wrote a letter to the show to see if there was any way Kitty could be involved. And, Kitty wanted to visit her grandson in New York City to meet her newest great-grandchild — number 10.
Kitty planned to fly to New York City last year for her 92nd birthday, but COVID-19 delayed it until this month when she went for her 93rd.
On the morning of the flight, her flight was canceled. Once rescheduled, her gate changed. When she arrived, Patti and her grandson were waiting.
Their big Today Show moment also saw a change in schedule. Since they were not interviewing guests outside on Kitty’s birthday, they invited her to Wednesday’s taping and she got to talk to several of the show's stars.
“It was very interesting because we had to be there early,” Kitty said. “They checked our ID and our vaccinations and then when we went through security they told us where to stand and what to say and when to say it.”
Kitty got to be in a short video segment they played in honor of her 93rd birthday, and the show seemed to strategically place her in a spot where she was often visible.
“It was exciting and the whole trip to New York was exciting,” she said. “They made it so wonderful.”
Kitty spent six days in the city enjoying the sights, the ethnic foods and even an entertaining pedicab ride when it was too hot for a horse-drawn carriage ride.
“I think it was supposed to be,” she said. “If we had been on the carriage ride I'm sure they couldn't have narrated so we could hear well enough. This fella was so great. Right in the beginning he said, 'If you're a Trump lover, I am too. If you love Biden, I do too. I aim to please.’ He really did.”
Love of life
Kitty treasures her time at McDonald’s but it was just one part of her life.
She remembers the Great Depression. Her family was living in Dodge City, Kansas, where she was born, and her father lost his grocery store. Things were tough for about three years.
She also remembers the honor of being named Mom of the Year by both the PTA and her church.
“I think, ‘Oh, I feel like I've made so many mistakes, how can that be?’” she said. "I'm thinking, there are so many more people that deserve this.”
After McDonald’s, Kitty had a whole new career, moving to Las Vegas where she lived more than 30 years and worked as a Realtor and broker.
“Love what you do, love the job you have, have a passion for it,” she said. “I’ve just had such a grand life.”
She moved to Green Valley in 2010, and said she loves La Posada, where she lives.
And, she still can’t sit still for too long. She plays a variety of games, with game dates almost every day of the week with friends.
“I'm so surprised. I don't feel like I deserve to be interviewed. But I do love life and I love living here because I have people to eat with every night and I have so many friends I've met here,” she said. “It's great and I have such a great family.”
She’s got four children, seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Kelley said his mom was strict growing up, and just like her McDonald’s employees, they didn’t get away with anything. But, she has always been an influence of joy in his life.
“She and my dad both guided us the correct way in life and she still does, she’s a great influence with great positive energy,” he said. “I think you've been a very positive influence on many young boys growing up. They still tell me to this day, ‘I remember working for your mom. She taught me so much. She corrected me and I was so glad because I turned out OK.'”
For Kitty, life is really about happiness.
“Every morning I can make the choice that when I wake up I can either be grumpy or be happy. I don't like to live with a grumpy person so I choose happy,” she said. “I just love life. I've always loved everywhere I lived, and that's great right there. I think the term would be ‘bloom where you’re planted.’”