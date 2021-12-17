Where in the world will Lynne Spicer-Tucker travel next?
“Rome? Maybe Hawaii? We aren’t sure yet!”
The Green Valley resident will get to pick her next destination — and take a plus one — to anywhere in the world, free and first-class. That’s the second place prize in the Millions for Tucson raffle that automotive dealer Jim Click has put on 12 times since 2003.
Jim Click Jr. initiated the raffle for charities in the greater-Tucson area and has donated vehicles as one of the raffle prizes. Nonprofit groups sell raffle tickets with each keeping 100% of the proceeds.
The Animal League of Green Valley – the nonprofit that Spicer-Tucker purchased her tickets from – was among several local groups to participate this year.
Click kicked off this year’s raffle on Feb. 22 with a video announcement inviting all Tucson and Southern Arizona charities to register, pick up tickets and sell them to raise money for their local programs. Throughout the raffle, Click provided charities with resources to assist them in their sales.
“I bought the raffle tickets over the summer purely to support the organization,” Spicer-Tucker said. “I had no expectation of winning. I just wanted to help out a cause that I believe in.”
She’s been a volunteer at The Animal League of Green Valley since 2015, working with the cats.
“She’s a great lady, really good with the cats, overall a nice person,” said Kim Eisele, president of TALGV. Eisele was formerly the volunteer coordinator and oversaw Spicer-Tucker’s orientation when she first came aboard. As president, Eisele has helped lead the efforts for the Animal League to sell the raffle tickets throughout the year.
“I wanted one of our volunteers to win so badly. I’m just thrilled,” Eisele said Friday.
The Animal League raised nearly $20,000 in raffle sales this year, a drastic jump from the $4,000 raised last year.
“My husband and I are snowbirds from Wisconsin, and we felt it would be important to be involved with our community (in Green Valley),” Spicer-Tucker said. “We went to the volunteer fair one year and ended up talking to Kim and decided this is what we want to do.”
The drawing for the Jim Click Millions for Tucson Raffle 2021 was held Thursday at Reid Park Zoo Plaza & Event Garden. Spicer-Tucker and her husband received the phone call about their win that evening.
“My husband and I looked at each other and we’re like, ‘Really?’ When it’s a number you don’t recognize and you hear about all these scammer calls, you think it’s not real,” Spicer-Tucker said. “But they started to get very specific and confirmed it was real. We were actually winners. I’m still processing it.”
Spicer-Tucker and her husband are no strangers to travel but have had to take a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their last trip was a vacation to Australia so that Spicer-Tucker could meet her lifelong pen pal.
“I got to meet her and her family in January of 2020, right ahead of the pandemic. We had been writing to each other since I was 13 years old,” Spicer-Tucker said. “It was an experience of a lifetime. Now my husband and I get to look forward to our next adventure.”
The 2021 raffle raised nearly $1.4 million benefitting 311 local charities. This was the most money raised in a single year for the event, and was the largest on a per-charity basis.
The winners
Hamid Hakeemi of Tucson won the top prize, a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport valued at $35,840. The ticket was sold by Tucson Residence Foundation. Second prize was Spicer-Tucker's plane tickets. Nick Rehm of Tucson won the third prize of $5,000 with a ticket sold by Young Life.
Spicer-Tucker is monitoring COVID updates before making concrete travel plans. In the meantime, she’s still going through a list of potential destinations – like Rome or Hawaii – and continuing to work her volunteer shifts at the Animal League.
“I have fallen in love with more cats than you can imagine,” she said. “We are firm believers in what the league stands for. Hopefully, more people can buy tickets from them next year and they can continue to do the great work they do.”