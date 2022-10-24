Jamie Jamieson's life has been given over to helping others, starting as a volunteer in her young teens.
She has been a registered nurse for 60 years and is proud of her work with the American Red Cross. Her first deployment was almost 30 years ago for the great Mississippi floods.
For the past five years, Jamieson has collected and dispersed coats and jackets for homeless veterans.
“There are homeless vets sleeping under tables in a park (in Tucson). My tiny effort is to make life a bit better for homeless veterans,” Jamieson said.
As chilly nights set in, she has about 100 jackets ready to deliver to the Homeless Veterans wing of the Tucson Veterans Administration, about 10 of them for women.
The biggest need now is large and extra large outerwear in good to very good condition with no broken zippers.
"Every jacket comes with a goody bag that includes a flashlight, toothbrush, emergency Mylar blanket and some candy,” Jamieson said.
Jamieson said Goodwill will also make out gift cards purchased there to her Jamie Jamieson Homeless Vets Projects. Goodwill in Green Valley/Sahuarita is north of Walmart near Big 5 and Wells Fargo on Calle Arroyo Sur.
Jamieson will deliver the jackets to the Tucson VA in mid-November. To donate a warm jacket for a homeless veteran contact her at gvgypsy@aol.com.
