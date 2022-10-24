Jamieson

Jamie Jamieson with two jackets and bag with essentials for homeless veterans in Tucson.

 Ellen Sussman Special to the Green Valley News

Jamie Jamieson's life has been given over to helping others, starting as a volunteer in her young teens. 

She has been a registered nurse for 60 years and is proud of her work with the American Red Cross. Her first deployment was almost 30 years ago for the great Mississippi floods.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?