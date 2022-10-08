Abduct

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible child abduction about five miles north of Sahuarita and is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

According to the PCSD, deputies were called to the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway about 2:30 p.m. Friday about a 7-year-old girl who appeared to be in distress. The area is just south of Tucson International Airport.



