The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible child abduction about five miles north of Sahuarita and is asking the public for help identifying the suspect.
According to the PCSD, deputies were called to the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway about 2:30 p.m. Friday about a 7-year-old girl who appeared to be in distress. The area is just south of Tucson International Airport.
According to a press release, a resident was with the child and called 9-1-1.
“Upon speaking with the child, she reported that she had been abducted near her home by a male in a vehicle, and was released a short time later. The child was uninjured,” according to the release.
The suspect is described as:
•Hispanic male, heavy set, patchy beard and a dark complexion
•Tattoo on back and tattoo of a tiger with “sharp sticks” on the forearm (possibly right forearm)
•Last seen wearing all black with a white and black hat
•Spoke English and Spanish
The suspect vehicle is described as:
•Older two-door pickup metallic in color, possible grey/primer or metallic gold
•The vehicle had damage, no tint on the windows, and a black interior
Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call 9-1-1. You can also submit an anonymous tip to 88crime, with the potential for reward, by text or phone call to 88crime (520-882-7463), or by going to 88CRIME.org.
