The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has released a photo of a vehicle belonging to a suspect in a Green Valley road-rage incident.
The vehicle is a silver Jeep Rubicon Gladiator but was taken too far away to read the plate or tell which state it’s from — it doesn’t appear to be a traditional Arizona plate and could be a specialty plate or from out of state, they said.
According to a Sheriff’s report, a woman reported she was kicked and beaten during the incident on Abrego Drive about 10:15 a.m. March 16.
She said the driver of the Jeep apparently became enraged after she passed him near Esperanza Boulevard and Abrego, heading north.
She said the driver of the Jeep followed her, honking his horn and yelling. She pulled into the parking lot of the Country Club of Green Valley and the man followed.
He continued yelling and threw rocks at her vehicle, according to a report. She exited her car and told the man to stop. He yelled expletives and punched her and pulled her to the ground. He also fell, got up and kicked her as he yelled. A witness gave a similar story to deputies.
The 55-year-old victim lives in Sahuarita and said she didn’t know the man. She has minor injuries and declined transport to a hospital.
The suspect is described as 60 to 65 years old, 205 pounds, six feet tall with gray hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue jeans.
The silver Jeep Rubicon Gladiator had tinted windows and a white Rubicon logo on the side. There was a white dog inside. The man left at a high rate of speed, driving on the wrong side of the road.
People with any information can call Lt. Derek Ogden at the Sheriff’s Department at 351-4900 and reference case 200316099.