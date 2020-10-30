The Pima County Sheriff's Department is modifying its approach to police work by hiring Community Engagement Specialists.
According to the department, "Community Engagement Specialists will have, at minimum, an undergraduate degree in Social Work, Sociology, Psychology or similar academic discipline and will undergo a formal training program before beginning to work with our community."
The Community Engagement Specialists may respond to calls for service that do not
require a deputy. These include, mental health related requests for assistance, group home calls, neighbor problem situations, substance abuse issues, school issues that do not require law enforcement, proactive outreach regarding mental health and substance abuse, and homeless related calls.