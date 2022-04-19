About a month ago, Green Valley deputies became the first in the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to test new body-worn cameras.
Now, those efforts are paving the way for widespread adoption of the new technology throughout the agency.
“Anytime you initiate new technology or a new program, you’re going to get some pushback,” said Detective Robert Fiore, who oversees the body-worn camera program for PCSD.
“But I’ve actually gotten comments from deputies that they are surprised at how easy it is, that they really like it, and that it’s making their jobs easier because it alleviates more documenting work in the future,” he said.
Background
Body-worn cameras (also called BWCs) are relatively small, typically worn on an officer’s uniform, that record interactions between the community and law enforcement.
A report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS) has shown that use of these cameras has grown increasingly common – nearly 47% of general-purpose law enforcement agencies and 80% of large police departments in the U.S. had body-worn cameras by 2016.
According to the report, most agencies – about 80% – adopt the technology to improve officer safety, increase evidence quality, reduce civilian complaints and reduce agency liability.
The Oro Valley Police Department equipped a few officers with cameras as early as 2012, and the Tucson Police Department began using BWCs in 2015.
When the Sahuarita Police Department first began using body-worn cameras in 2017, Chief John Noland said his goals were to increase transparency and improve officer interactions.
“I believe they make law enforcement better by learning what worked well and what didn’t by reviewing the recordings. While BWCs can point out errors made by officers, they also protect officers against false claims and that protects our residents (tax payers) by way of false or inaccurate civil claims,” he said.
“No profession is without mistakes,” Noland added, “but the power of this technology is being able to learn and adapt from what didn’t work well or could have been done better.”
The technology first came to PCSD last year on the request of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who advocated that the cameras would increase transparency with the community and were needed to adapt with the times. Back then, PCSD was the only law enforcement agency in the county without BWCs.
In September, the Board of Supervisors approved a nearly $27 million contract with Scottsdale-based Axon, providing for about 800 cameras, as well as cloud storage and data management for the devices for the next 10 years.
The next step, Fiore said, was just to get the cameras out into the field, and Green Valley proved a prime testing ground.
“[The Green Valley district] has somewhat of a central metropolitan area, but it’s a very large district and includes areas like Arivaca, which has internet coverage issues, alongside areas like Sahuarita,” Fiore said.
“Green Valley also doesn’t see the call volume we see in some of our busier districts, and has a good amount of deputies available for testing, as well as resources that other districts don’t have – including the SAVs, who have really helped us out,” he said.
Creative solutions
Before officers begin using a camera, they must go through several hours of training covering basic camera operation as well as how to upload and store footage.
While other agencies may use a centrally located docking system to upload footage, Fiore said PCSD’s vast coverage area required a more flexible solution that allowed deputies to upload footage in the field.
“Our deputies really use their patrol cars as their own offices, and a lot of times, we know they can’t come all the way back to the station just to upload video and still go respond to calls in a timely manner,” Fiore said.
“We ended up installing new modems in all our patrol vehicles so they now have their own WiFi that can connect to these cameras, enabling them to automatically download that data, and we can still keep our normal response times,” he said.
And while getting data uploaded might not be an issue for, organizing and maintaining the growing database of video footage can be another task altogether.
Every piece of data that’s entered into evidence at PCSD must have a case number and a retention period associated with it, and ensuring that same documentation accompanies BWC footage is a big goal of the department, Fiore said.
“A big issue other agencies have had is ensuring every piece of evidence has proper documentation, otherwise you’ll have evidence in there and you won’t know where or who it came from. So, that’s definitely one of our goals is to maintain that database efficiently, and we are tracking that,” he said.
Though PCSD is still fine-tuning its own policies on body camera usage, Fiore said the department is working to minimize the recording of events that “don’t actually need to be recorded,” like courtesy calls or giving someone directions. This will cut down on the department’s data storage costs and reduce the time it takes to sort through investigative evidence or redact footage for media release.
“We’re trying to be the most effective stewards of the money the county has given us, and at the same time we’ve seen the time it takes to redact for media release is very difficult, and we want citizens to be able to get that footage as soon as possible,” Fiore said.
As a result, Fiore said officers are instructed to turn on their body cameras as they interact with the community during an investigation, during any traffic stop or during “any contact that may be adversarial.”
Next steps
With no major issues in these initial testing phases, Fiore said PCSD has begun rolling out cameras in several other districts – including the Vail, Ajo and Tucson Mountain districts – and will introduce them in larger districts in the coming months.
Fiore said all DUI enforcement officers, traffic officers and several detectives in different districts have started to test the capabilities of the cameras, as well.
If the success continues, Fiore said there’s a “good chance” all PCSD patrol deputies will be equipped with body cameras by July 1.