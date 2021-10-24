When 12-year-old Mariann Savoie’s Uncle Tyson Hunt passed away in May 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS six months earlier, the Anza Trail School student knew she had to do something.
“It's a disease that makes your muscles slowly stop working, so after a while it makes your heart and lungs stop working, and then you die,” she said. “It's a really horrible disease and it doesn't have a cure so far. It needs fundraising so we can find one.”
Savoie has been working hard since then to raise money for the ALS Association (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). From making and selling macaroons, to heading up a team for the Tucson Walk to Defeat ALS, Savoie dreams of a cure.
Her next big fundraising project is an evening at the Sahuarita Road Arby’s where 50% of all sales will go to Savoie and her mother, Alexis Savoie, to donate to the Arizona Chapter of the ALS Association.
“My mom, one of her friends lives in Vail, and Arby’s does a fundraiser for Vail every year. They told her Arby’s was a great place for fundraising,” she said. “When we reached out to them they emailed me back and said we would love to do a fundraiser with you and talk to you and get to meet you to plan this fundraiser.”
Jami Salyers, vice president of operations for the local Arby’s, said when she heard from Mariann, they couldn’t say no.
“When I met with her and her mom at a restaurant she was super nervous, very shy and quiet,” Salyers said. “I told her you should know why we wanted to meet you. Someone who is 12 and has so much passion is impressive. She told us why it was important and her uncle's passing and how she feels she needs to do something.”
Salyers said Arby’s has done a lot of fundraising for the Vail area, and expects Mariann can raise a lot of money that night.
“I think she's going to be pleasantly surprised with the amount,” she said. “She's already raised $1,300 on her own with cookies and bake sales. I can only imagine once she sees the power of the community coming behind her, how it will change things for her.”
Raising funds
Mariann started raising money for ALS last year and on July 31 when she made a Harry Potter-themed stand in Rancho Sahuarita, selling homemade macaroons and other Harry Potter treats.
“Afterwards, the macrons were so popular so we decided to sell a bunch of macaroons and I made a lot of money off that,” she said. “And last year we sold some garlic knots and jam.”
She works closely with her Aunt Amanda Hunt, Tyson’s wife, to brainstorm fundraising ideas.
“We get an idea that we think we can do and we plan a day to do it,” she said. “Then we go buy all the stuff to get it done and then we just put our heads into it and do it. It's just a great experience.”
Though Mariann gets help from her family and friends, mom Alexis said her daughter really leads and implements her own projects.
“I'm really proud of her because she really takes it on,” she said. “She writes the emails to the people she wants to work with, which is really hard as a 12-year-old, but she writes the emails, makes the food, goes to the store. She does a lot of the work and of course I'm there to support her but it really is her heading it up.”
Alexis said her daughter’s work has also taught her new skills at event planning, and brought her out of her shell.
“I think she's learned a lot too because she's naturally shy but she’s had to put herself out there to make a difference,” she said. “I'm really proud of her for that, standing up and doing something that she's passionate about.”
Mariann was surprised by the support she’s received, already earning $1,300 in donations and lots of encouragement.
“I’ve been so happy and excited. I've never really been a popular person so I really didn't know I was going to get this kind of support,” she said. “So many people have come to help and support me.”
She’s planning on setting up a table at the Arby’s event on Oct. 29 where she can talk to people and sell more items, as well as maybe give out some freebies.
She’s hopeful to see a large number of people come through.
“Really anyone who wants to help can help,” she said. “I just want everyone to know that even just the smallest cent helps a lot. They can help just by coming to the event.”
ALS is fatal
Alexis said ALS is a disease that impacts families quickly. Uncle Tyson lived a little over six months after diagnosis.
She said the average cost to support a person with ALS every year is $200,000 and people typically only live three to five years after their diagnosed.
“It's a fairly quick disease and it's devastating for families who receive this diagnose, and it's devastating to them financially and emotionally,” she said. “There's not even just no cure, there's no treatment and so there's no way to extend their life
She said the ALS Association made a huge difference in their family’s life. They provided Tyson a wheelchair, support stabilizers, ramps and other equipment and support for free.
All her daughter’s efforts are their own way of “paying it forward.”
“It's one of the biggest things we're hoping to do and ultimately find a cure,” she said. “It needs more advocates and they have a harder time raising money than other diseases, and one reason is the life expectancy is so short. But, it's desperately needed.”
“He was such a good husband and father; he had three young boys when he died, and the ALS Association made a huge impact in the life of him and my sister and her children in that short time.”
When Mariann isn’t fundraising she loves reading, hiking and math. Next summer, she hopes to open a lemonade stand to keep raising money for ALS.
“People can help just by coming,” Mariann said. “Even if they don't spend that much money or spend anything, it still helps to support the cause.”