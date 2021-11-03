If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Barbara Nagler is a unique kind of stamp collector. She’s been collecting since 1968, and 53 years later is still at it, driven by a cause.
She collects for Tubfrim, a Norwegian charitable organization with ties to the Norwegian Health Association. Tubfrim began in 1928 to collect and sell used stamps to help eradicate tuberculosis in Norwegian children.
Since tuberculosis is rare in Norway and most countries today, profits from selling used stamps now help handicapped children and youths with learning disabilities in Norway.
Profits are also used to help eradicate tuberculosis in countries where it still exists in substantial numbers—India, China, the Philippines, Pakistan, Nigeria, South Africa and Bangladesh.
Growing up and living in Washington, D.C., Nagler’s sister had a Norwegian mother-in-law who got her involved in the charitable endeavor.
Now living at La Posada, Nagler said she collects and mails about two ounces of canceled stamps a week from residents to stay under the quarter-inch thickness the USPS uses. One resident recently discovered boxes of used stamps after her husband passed away. She knew Nagler collected them for a purpose and donated them. She mailed them in a flat-rate box for $21.
Dealers sell stamps to collectors, Nagler said, which is where her donations come in.
“Tubfrim is a recycling effort for charity,” she said.
Outside of Norway, most donated stamps come from the U.S. and Canada through the Sons of Norway, though all stamps may be sent.
Anyone who has a collection of stamps and would like to donate them to Tubfrim, the process is simple. Cut or tear the stamps off the envelope and leave a small margin of ¼ to ½ inch to keep the perforation intact. Stamps that have damaged edges or perforations are of no value and shouldn’t be sent.
Stamps may be mailed to TUBFRIM, c/o Norway House, 3846 Meredith Drive, Fairfax, VA 22030.
