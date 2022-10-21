Kathy Merrill found an ideal way to give, keep busy and do good for members of the U.S. Navy when she started knitting Hats for Sailors seven years ago.

Knitting requires fine muscle control and coordination, mental focus, patience and perseverance. The repetitious movement of the needles and yarn offer a calming and relaxing effect while producing beautiful, handmade sweaters and blankets.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?