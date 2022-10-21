Kathy Merrill found an ideal way to give, keep busy and do good for members of the U.S. Navy when she started knitting Hats for Sailors seven years ago.
Knitting requires fine muscle control and coordination, mental focus, patience and perseverance. The repetitious movement of the needles and yarn offer a calming and relaxing effect while producing beautiful, handmade sweaters and blankets.
A friend, who had a son in the Navy, asked Merrill if she would like to join women across the U.S. in knitting Hats for Sailors, and Merrill answered the call.
Hats For Sailors began in 2010 when a woman named Lynne Engelbert had the idea to provide a hand-knit hat to every sailor serving on the ship her daughter would be commanding.
With help from knitters and crocheters worldwide, Engelbert made her idea a reality and produced enough hats within a few weeks to outfit those aboard the USS Decatur.
Merrill has knit about 70 hats so far, and knits about 10 a year.
“I knit at home and I’ll knit while my husband is driving and I’m the passenger,” she said. “Some hats are crocheted and some hats were done with knitting and crocheting.”
All hats created for Hats For Sailors must be knit with 100 percent superwash wool, a requirement from the Navy. Knitters can use any colors and patterns they like.
“Yarn that is 100 percent wool won’t burn and melt like acrylic yarn,” Merrill said. “All hats must be machine washable and patterns are available on the hatsforsailors.com website.”
The mission of Hats For Sailors is simple: to provide deployed sailors of the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard with handmade, 100 percent washable wool hats made by loving volunteers from around the world.
The hats are delivered in time for the December holidays and offer a bit of warmth and thanks to those who take time away from their families to serve the country.
Merrill said when knitting for Hats for Sailors the goal is to knit a hat for every sailor on a ship. And, the hats are made for the sailors, one ship at a time.
Three members of GVR’s Needle Arts Group have also joined the effort.
Merrill said the requests can be large, like one they received for 6,000 hats for sailors on the USS Carl Vinson.
“In the end it didn’t work out and the hats went to sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln,” she said. “If more hats are sent than are needed the extras are given to other ships and to the Coast Guard.”
“Every hat has an attached note from the knitter,” she added.
Merrill said during the difficult two-plus years with COVID, working with Hats For Sailors offered solace.
“One of the wonderful things about this coming together of people, even exceeding our own expectations for Hats For Sailors in 2021, was working in harmony to make a positive difference in the world—to share the love,” she said. “It felt so good to do it by sending best wishes and good vibes to people we didn’t know but who we wanted to feel appreciated and remembered.”
