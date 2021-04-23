JimaLee Mehr was raised to give back.
For years, she has been crocheting or knitting things for others, like baby blankets and quilts.
“It’s just something I do,” she said. “You give back.”
Mehr said she started about 12 or 13 years ago, focusing on items for children until the place she was donating them stopped taking them.
“I started to make them for kids and I had like two big bags of them and took them to the place and they said, ‘Oh, we aren’t doing this anymore,’” she said. “I thought, oh OK. What can I do now?”
In 2004, Mehr had a major stroke that took away a lot of her mobility on her right side. She wasn’t ready to stop serving others and thought of another portion of the population she wanted to honor — the military.
“When I had my stroke it’s like, what can I do? Well, I’ll make hats for the military...but, they don’t need a cap living in Tucson and it came to me then,” she said. “What I found out was the troops live here a short time and then they go out. When they’re up in the skies there’s no heating.”
For the last several years now, Mehr has been making and donating knitted caps at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for troops going on deployment, working with the base’s volunteer Military Readiness Committee which does service projects supporting troops and their families.
Her husband, Quentin Mehr, said she has easily made more than 1,000 caps for troops.
“It’s just something she’s loved to do every year for the troops being sent out from Davis-Monthan,” he said. “It’s great to see the looks on the troops’ faces to get them.”
JimaLee Mehr was honored for her work on Friday with an Excellence in Community Service Award from the Madera Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It’s given once a year and is a national honor.
Past DAR regent Bettie Rundlett has known Mehr for six years and said she had wanted to nominate her for the honor for quite awhile.
“She’s such a humble person she can’t understand why she’s being honored for this,” she said. “I think we do need to honor people who are reaching out. She’s put her actions where her thoughts are and that was striking to me.”
Rundlett fondly remembered driving Mehr up to Tucson to drop off hundreds of caps at the base.
“I got to see and learned a little more that she sits every evening and in her spare time she makes these hats,” she said. “She’s a person who serves her church and fellow men and patriots by doing these hats. The thing that strikes me about JimaLee is her humility.”
Mehr said she was overwhelmed by the honor.
“I thought they were inviting me to be a member because my great grandmother was in..” she said. “But as I continued to read I thought, ‘no, I’m being honored.’ All I do is make hats.”
It takes Mehr about two hours to make each cap and she typically makes two to three a day. She said the hot pink caps are particularly popular with troops.
“I’m grateful for this because she has been doing this for a long time,” Quentin Mehr said. “It’s a great feeling to see her get recognized for the literally hours and hours of work she’s put into all these caps.”
He said his wife has also helped Santa hand out gifts to children at local hospitals during the holidays.
Mehr has no plans to stop anytime soon and still didn’t believe she was receiving such a big honor.
For her, getting to hand deliver caps to military members at the base has been one of the most important experiences in her life.
“I got a wonderful feeling when they asked me to the airbase, and to give them out there,” she said. “I thought that was the best thing to ever happen...now this (award) happened.”