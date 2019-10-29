Polio was part of DeAnna Riley’s life but she was surrounded by people who kept things as normal as possible.
Nearly 69 years since being diagnosed at age 13, Riley remembers getting sick, being diagnosed and treated and then moving on with life. She ultimately went on to college, teaching, marriage and living her life. Oct. 24 was World Polio Day.
Polio was a frightening diagnosis in 1950, and Dr. Jonas Salk’s name was new.
Living in Pittsburgh, Riley’s family doctor sent her to Pittsburgh Municipal Hospital where she was put in isolation from mid-October to late December that year. At home, her parents, three sisters and brother were fine.
Riley’s polio affected her skeleton, not her respiration. There was no need for an iron lung.
For the next nine months, she lived at the D.T. Watson Home for Crippled Children, a 118-bed rehabilitation and research hospital in the Pittsburgh suburb of Sewickley, Pennsylvania.
In 1954, the home was one of the first sites in the world to test the Salk vaccine. The home was sponsored by the March of Dimes and Dr. Jesse Wright.
“I was in a ward with 12 girls,” Riley recalled. “The ward was like home. We had each other.”
The girls did everything together, including schooling.
“It was totally dedicated to getting us back on our feet,” she said. They also tried to keep their lives as normal as possible, with trips to the opera, ball games and dinners out.
“The focus was on therapy and getting us well. We were normal kids; they kept us busy,” she said.
Her parents had to give up their rights for Riley to be treated at the D.T. Watson Home, and they had limited visitation.
“This was paid for by the March of Dimes. My parents never got a bill.”
She was discharged with a cane and eventually weaned herself. She walked with a limp, taught herself exercises and went on to attend Kent State University for a degree in textile design. Later, she attended the University of Arizona where she earned a degree in education.
Riley married, gave birth to identical twin boys and went on to a career in teaching.
In August 2018 she fell due to continually weak legs and now uses a wheelchair. Her positive spirit and smile tell who she is.