The Sahuarita Police Department sent out a notification Thursday afternoon on a convicted sex offender in the community. Below are two links:
1. Pima County Sheriff's Department's registry of all county sex offenders.
Go to the link and click on the blue bar in the middle of the page to find offenders in your area. Note: All offenders have completed their sentences; conditions of their conviction require they register with local law enforcement when they move into a community. The sex offender in today’s release was convicted of sex abuse for a crime that occurred in 2011.
2. Department of Corrections inmate database.
This will show you who’s in or who’s been released in the Arizona prison system.
Note that under “Current Status” you need to mark “Inactive” to look up the sex offenders since none is currently imprisoned.