A registered sex offender who recently moved to Sahuarita fell victim to a scam Jan. 4.
Sahuarita Police Lt. Juan Zamora said the man flagged down a Sahuarita officer on La Cañada Drive to tell him that he'd recently received a call from a man claiming to be a lieutenant from another jurisdiction. The "lieutenant" told him a warrant had been issued for his arrest, but he could have it quashed if he purchased eBay gift cards and gave him the numbers on them.
The "lieutenant" called the victim multiple times from several phone numbers, both in-state and out-of-state, and the victim purchased roughly $1,000 in gift cards before realizing he was being scammed, Zamora said.
The victim is attempting to recoup the money, Zamora said.