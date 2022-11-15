Several major races have been called in Arizona over the past three days with about 48,000 votes left to count statewide — about 4,000 of those in Pima County.
Even so, some statewide races remain too close to call. Voter turnout was about 62% statewide with about 2.6 million votes cast.
Katie Hobbs was projected winner over Republican Kari Lake in the governor’s race Monday and held a victory rally Tuesday morning for supporters.
As of Tuesday night, Lake had not conceded. On Monday evening as media began calling the race for Hobbs when it became apparent the votes weren’t going Lake’s way, Lake tweeted, “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
On Tuesday, her campaign tweeted, “It turns out our statistical models didn’t account for 30% of the voting machines in Maricopa County ‘malfunctioning’ on election day. Whoops!”
Later in the day, they sent a tweet that read, “Congratulations to @katiehobbs, @stephen_richer & billgatesaz for running a third world election & creating a whole generation of new ‘election deniers.’ Hope you’re proud.”
Richer is Maricopa County Recorder; Gates is Republican chairman of the Maricopa County board of supervisors and has defended the county’s ballot counting.
Democrat Adrian Fontes is the projected winner in the Secretary of State race over Republican Mark Finchem, and late Monday Republican Juan Ciscomani was projected winner in Congressional District 6, which includes Green Valley and Sahuarita. His Democratic opponent Kirsten Engel conceded the race Tuesday. Republican Kimberly Yee locked up the State Treasurer race days ago over Martin Quezada.
Still too close to call is the Attorney General’s race, with Kris Mayes holding a 1,114-vote lead over Abe Hamadeh amid nearly 2.5 million ballots cast in that race.
Republican Tom Horne led by 8,211 votes over Democrat incumbent Kathy Hoffman for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Local races
As of late Tuesday, the school board races for Sahuarita Unified School and Continental Elementary School Districts were still too close to call, though some candidates appeared to have locked up seats.
At SUSD, newcomer Raul Rodriguez was leading for one of the two open seats with 26% of the votes, and likely will take a seat. He’s followed by incumbent John Sparks with 24%.
Kathryn Zanin had 21%, Amy Petersmarck had 19% and incumbent Kevin Opalka had 10%.
At CESD, challenger Ruth Amarillas secured one of two open seats with 27% of the vote.
Current board President Steve Oesterle had the next highest number of votes, with 21%. Eloise Wender-Clendenin was 98 votes behind him, also at 21%.
Mike Norman had 19% and Sheldon Zatkin had 11%.
SUSD’s two ballot propositions — Prop. 492 for a District Additional Assistance (DAA) override and Prop. 493, a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override Continuation — are both projected to pass.
Ballot measures
•Voters appear to have given the OK for Arizona to have a lieutenant governor (Prop. 131). The measure had a 55-45 lead Tuesday night
•By a razor-thin margin, Prop. 132 passed, which would require a 60% margin by voters for tax proposals. On Tuesday, they were separated by 33,000 votes.
•Likewise, Prop. 308, giving in-state tuition and state financial aid to college students despite immigration status also was approved, 51-49%.
•Prop. 309, requiring more ID when voting appears to be failing by about 20,000 votes.
•Prop. 310 failed, behind by 84,000 votes on Tuesday night.