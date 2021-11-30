If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Seven candidates are vying for four GVR board seats in the 2022 election: Nancy Austin, Laurel Dean, James Steve Gilbert, Mark McIntosh, Maureen Murphy, Richard Sutherland and Mike Zelenak.
McIntosh and Zelenak are running for re-election. Connie Griffin, appointed to a seat in August after Don Weaver resigned, is not running. Christine Gallegos is not running for re-election.
Those who missed the Nov. 19 application deadline may file a nomination petition at least 200 signatures of GVR members by Jan. 28.
Balloting goes from Feb. 18 to March 24.
Members will also be asked to approve Amended and Restated Bylaws in the first comprehensive remodel the document has undergone in almost 50 years.
The revisions, drafted by GVR’s attorney, were made with four goals: improved organization of materials; increased clarity; addressing of omissions including new passages; and legal conformance to state statutes.
On Dec. 13 and Jan. 12, forums are set for discussion with the attorney on the Amended & Restated Bylaws.
On Feb. 18, a notice of the annual meeting and voting instructions will be sent to eligible voting members via U.S. mail and email. A candidate forum open to all members is also planned that day.
GVR members will have two ways to vote: online and via requested paper ballot in a process overseen by Vote Now, a third party based in Florida. Details will be posted on gvrec.org closer to election period.
Members will have opportunity to speak with the candidates at a meet-and-greet before and after the regular board meeting Feb. 23. A candidate forum, also open to all members, is set for March 18.
