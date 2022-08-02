New Anza Trail School teacher Derek Garcia just had a few more items to staple to the walls of his classroom.
He’s attended Sahuarita Unified School District schools since middle school, and this is his first year teaching — eighth-grade civics.
“I’m very grateful to be in a community and district where I know I have total support from the top down and can ask anyone for help,” he said. “With as much affirmation I received in my pathway to being a teacher I feel I'm in good hands.”
When it comes to his approach to teaching, he said it’s about establishing buy-in and setting the tone.
“Setting the tone just goes with class management and if you don't establish that tone early, lay the foundation, then everything else won't be stable,” he said. “As fun as I can be and cool and connect with the kids, I still have to stand my ground and say ‘this is what we are here for this hour.’”
Every teacher has a preference for classroom setup; Garcia wants his to inspire.
“As they come into the room, from there I’m hoping to foster an environment where they are excited to learn and enthusiastic to be there and to learn from me,” he said.
His class features flags and posters with phrases like “Stay weird” and “Find a way."
“I'm big on pennants, which are quick to the point, little motivational things,” he said. “I’m planning on putting up more along the wall. Once I get that set and my desk and computer, I have to put up more teacher stuff — objectives, rules, etc.”
For new teachers, it’s more than training. They have to decide how they will create a space for their students to thrive.
From flexible seating like ball seats, covers for fluorescent lights and methods for grouping students at desks, teachers have their own philosophies when it comes to classroom design.
Welcome to SUSD
Garcia was among 70 new teachers training during New Teacher Induction last week.
It introduces them to the district’s history, expectations and staff, and gets them prepared for the semester.
Ryan Carle-Ogren, co-director of professional development, said the NTI training is designed for teachers who came to the district through traditional pathways and for those taking a less traditional path.
“We make sure they feel supported, they feel welcome, so they don't feel isolated or like they’re their own island, especially with the teacher shortage,” he said. “You've got a bunch of people who may not have gone through traditional pathways to becoming a teacher so we are making sure they have that info. But even if we have those teachers who have been teaching 20-30 years, they understand what's going on in the district and support those new teachers as well.”
Garcia’s journey was full circle. He attended Anza Trail and was part of their first class promoted to high school.
He worked as an instructional aide in the district before studying to become a teacher five years ago.
“I had a lot of affirmation from my colleagues at Anza Trail that I was doing my job as an instructional aide really well and seemed passionate about it,” he said. “The more and more I received that confirmation in my ability that's when I was like it might be time to go back to school and entertain this.”
Keep it simple
First-year teacher Fernando Lopez will lead a Career Exploration class at Sahuarita Middle School that gives students the chance to try different modules on CTE programs provided at the high school level like culinary arts, sports medicine and others.
His philosophy on teaching comes from his own life experiences, and a more non-traditional route to a career.
“Success is measured differently by everyone and I've always been a firm believer that just because school is a good thing doesn't mean it's a good thing for everybody,” he said. “If I can help them and lead the way to whatever it is they want to do, I'm more than happy to do that and that's what I like. That's why I accepted the CTE position. It's a different viewpoint of a future and a career going forward.”
When Lopez got his teaching degree, he was working for a large chain of movie theaters and decided rather than enter education, he’d work his way up through the company.
“I worked with them for 19 years and then COVID, and then I bounced around the last couple years trying to decide what I want to do and I decided, well I have my teaching degree, let's get going on it,” he said. “I started at Sunnyside Unified doing HR, trying to learn the ins and outs of what they look for in teachers and then decided it's time to move on and get a teaching position.”
He applied for social studies, but the district saw his IT background and invited him to interview for the CTE class.
For his classroom, Lopez is keeping it simple his first year, borrowing ideas from the teacher he worked with as a student.
“Mine is going to be based on modules, work stations, so I'm going to copy the teacher I did my training with in California because their setup is really kind of straight forward,” he said.
To Oz!
Granada Sanchez is a new fifth-grade teacher at Anza Trail and said for her first year, she’s focusing on class needs before “the madness of decorations and organization.”
“The furniture is the biggest part. I have a bookshelf to set up because my biggest thing this year is I wanted to set up my own class library,” she said. “So with buying or having donations, I have too many books now. It’s furniture first, and from there setting up, ‘OK, how's it going to operate.'”
Sanchez is big on group seating and is opting for tables.
“Coming from college and even high school, they do a lot of tables because it's all about group work,” she said. “You learn to collaborate with each other. So collaboration is one big thing I want to focus on this year.”
She also knew she didn’t want a television taking up the front of her classroom.
“Most teachers like to have their computer and TV near the front of their classroom where it would be directly in front of the white board,” she said. “I student taught kindergarten here where I personally used a projector the whole time. I'm old-fashioned and I like to use white boards the whole time.”
When it comes to decorating and making the space her own as well as the kids’, she went with her childhood favorite, “The Wizard of Oz,” as a theme.
“It is a great way to bring your own originally as a teacher,” she said. “You always like to think of the theme of your classroom, especially me. So that was my first thing, what am I going to theme my room with? Anyone can throw posters on the wall and call it good, that was one big thing.”
Sanchez also has blue covers over the fluorescent lighting to change the atmosphere.
“It dims the lights out and calms them down, that's the point of these blue ones,” she said. “I have a brother with autism so I think of being able to help any other student whether it’s autism, learning disabilities, anything like that, it just gives them better options to give their learning experience the best it can be.”
Like a pro
First-grade teacher Kassandra Blanco has been at Anza Trail for 12 years and has figured out certain must-haves for her classroom.
Her overall classroom philosophy is to create a place where all students thrive.
“A place where students feel safe and welcome the moment they enter the classroom space,” she said. “A place where a classroom family is created.”
She works with 6-year-olds and said there has to be logic behind everything.
“Everything in the classroom needs to make sense so I try to make sure everything I have is meaningful and up for a reason,” she said.
Seating and the areas of highest use factor a lot into the design. The reading area is spacious, the back corner has stuffed animals and pillows to get comfortable and there are stickers designating where students sit at the reading table.
“I do groups all year because it leads to rich conversations between the kiddos and It's also important to make sure there is a heterogeneous mix - different needs, more independent learners, dependent behaviors,” she said. “I do try to change it up. We aren't staying in these same seats all year, we are going to switch things up.”
Blanco’s VIP desk in the middle of the room is stocked with special supplies and a prime spot for students who were role models for the week.
She has created another spot for students to just relax.
“There's a corner right there if kiddos need a break to calm down,” she said. “There's fidgets, a mirror that helps them see their emotions, they just have different gadgets and things. That's one of my favorite areas for kiddos who just need a little area to regroup.”
Blanco said she has even made changes that make her own life easier. She created a reading cart she can roll around with supplies and moves her own desk regularly.
She’s most excited this year about alternative seating. She received 15 ball seats through donors.
“Some kiddos might need them all year and the students understand we are special and unique and have our own needs,” she said. “I did get enough so all the kiddos can get to enjoy them because who doesn't want to sit on this nice bouncy chair and use it right for learning.”
“I will raise some desks as well, some kiddos need to stand, sometimes they don't want the chair. You do what you need to do to learn.”
Blanco said each year she learns something new when it comes to classroom design.
“Your students each year will even guide it, what I do and what I change,” she said. “I think you learn over time, how do I want to group them, where do I want my reading table?”
“It does change year to year. I want to change it up, too, so it’s different for me and the kids.”