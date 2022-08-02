regroup.JPG

First grade teacher Kassandra Blanco shows off an area in her classroom at Anza Trail School where students can sit and regroup or destress. 

 Jamie Verwys | Green Valley News

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

New Anza Trail School teacher Derek Garcia just had a few more items to staple to the walls of his classroom.

He’s attended Sahuarita Unified School District schools since middle school, and this is his first year teaching — eighth-grade civics.

derek2.JPG

Derek Garcia, a new eighth-grade teacher at Anza Trail School, hangs banners in his classroom. 
derek.JPG

Derek Garcia works with a group of other new teachers during SUSD's New Teacher Induction. 
Fernando.JPG

New teacher Fernando Lopez, center, does an activity during New Teacher Induction. 
granada.JPG

Granada Sanchez said she focused on the furniture and seating before the organizing and decorating "madness."
lights.JPG

Granada Sanchez shows the blue light covers that dim the fluorescent lights in her classroom. 
kassandra.JPG

First-grade teacher Kassandra Blanco said this area of the classroom is important for her class because they spend a lot of time reading there. 
kass2.JPG

Kassandra Blanco is excited about ball seat alternative seating she's incorporating into her classroom this year. 


Jamie Verwys | 520-547-9728 

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Jamie Verwys grew up in Sahuarita and graduated from the high school in 2006. She lives in Tucson and graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2018.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?