When Ed Lytle left the Air Force in 1976, he tried to get help from the VA hospital.
“I had some things I wanted to ask about and that's when they drove me crazy; they said I was crazy,” he said. “I started having other problems and when I was going through the VA all they said was, ‘No no no. Don't come back, we can't help you. You're not eligible.’”
Lytle continued to try to get help through the VA for years until he finally managed to get a hearing test with them five years ago in an effort to get disability benefits.
But, it wasn’t until he met Ron Bryant, a Veterans Service Officer for the Disabled American Veterans, that he would finally get those benefits.
“If you don't say things a certain way like the VA wants to hear they just throw it away,” Lytle said. “I told them the same things I told Ron, but because of the way I worded it they were not accepting it. The way he took my words and gave it a different verbiage, they said, ‘Oh, OK.’”
Bryant has been helping veterans for almost 20 years and brought his volunteer services to the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center in September. In the four months he has been there, he’s helped 114 veterans.
In recognition of his work, Bryant received commendations last year from Gov. Doug Ducey, Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, County Supervisors Matt Heinz and Adelita Grijalva and Tucson City Councilman Richard Fimbres.
For Lytle and other veterans, it’s not just the pathway to financial benefits they leave with, it’s a camaraderie, a pain lifted and someone who understands what veterans go through.
“Because of what he’s done, it relieved me internally,” Lytle said. “When I got out of the service, I felt like I was on an island and there wasn't even a tree there. No one listened to how I felt or what I had in the back of my head, they were always telling me how to feel. Ron just listened and it made a difference.”
I’ll be there
Bryant, a Navy veteran, started with the DAV back home in Seattle 17 years ago.
He wanted to help fellow veterans and a friend told him about the DAV chapter.
“I tell people the VA is kind of like a big gerbil wheel, the more paperwork you feed it, the slower they go. So, you just keep working.”
Bryant grew through the ranks of the organization quickly, moving into the commander position after about six months.
He was able to drum up excitement among new members and started bringing in big donations from companies like Costco. When Bryant, who was a winter visitor to Green Valley for a number of years, moved here with his wife, it felt like he was called to do it.
“Only way I can explain it to you is God has seen me complete this and he wanted me to turn this over to younger guys and he knew there was something in Tucson to be done,” he said. “He just plucked me and plucked me.”
And in coming here, he saw the need: Bryant said the DAV researched the area and found there are about 18,000 veterans from South Tucson to Nogales.
SFB connections
Bryant approached the Sahuarita Food Bank last year in an effort to link them with connections he had at Costco. But when Executive Director Carlos Valles saw his DAV hat, he knew Bryant could do more.
“We ended up talking, I told him I was a veteran and he asked, ‘What's your disability percentage….’ Well, 10%... I fell on my back off the back of a plane while I was in the military,” Valles said. “He said let's sit down and talk about disability benefits and I had a lightbulb moment. 'Ron, why don't you do that here?'”
Since then, Bryant has held regular office hours Monday and Thursdays at the SFB-CRC to help veterans dig into possible benefits.
Valles said he has served a lot of people.
“I was happy that he was able to offer that service because we serve a lot of vets and I knew this was a much needed service,” Valles said. “A lot of food bank clients are veterans and they are just unaware of the benefits and services. Some of them have disabilities or were exposed to Agent Orange, something like that, and never applied for benefits.”
Bryant said veterans often have no idea what disability benefits they are actually eligible for because they aren't notified.
“I don't care if it's 10% or 100%, it's still your earned benefits. You don't get service-connected disability ranking unless you earned it,” he said
Recently, he helped a young man from Fort Huachuca go from trying to file for one disability, tinnitus, to multiple.
“One disability he thought he wanted to put in for winded up being 18 different disabilities and he goes, ‘I never would have thought of all this stuff and it's all in my records,’” he said.
One of the biggest challenges in securing benefits is the paper chase.
“All us veterans get out and we don't go to the doctor for years," he said. "You could have had a lot of stuff in your records but they were destroyed.”
For Herb Wisdom, owner of Wisdom's Cafe in Tubac, collecting information is particularly difficult because the ship he was on was decommissioned.
“When the ship was decommissioned, all that paperwork seemed to disappear into thin air, and so you go to the VA here and say well it was pretty close to this date. They will look it up and they can't find anything,” he said. “You might have taken a tremendous hit, a super injury, and there's nothing to back it up. Those are some of the things Ron has to iron out.”
Wisdom has been working with Bryant for three years to get disability coverage for his skin condition, which he said was caused by Agent Orange, a defoliant used in Vietnam.
Freeing ourselves
Bryant does much more than help veterans get disability checks and their families assistance. He gives them a space to open up to someone who understands.
“First thing I tell them is, ‘Well, we are gonna sit here and free ourselves today,’” he said.
Bryant’s areas of focus when he was in Seattle were PTSD and military sexual trauma.
“A lot of MST can pan from a young female and her superior officer saying, ‘I'll make sure you make rank if you… and 9 out of 10 of the ladies I've talked to tell me they were scared to death,” he said. “Here you are, an 18-year-old kid, and this predator who has been around a long time tells you if you don't do this you are going to go home with a bad conduct discharge. And if you get those, you are done.”
Often, the victims of MST he has spoken with have trouble keeping jobs or having healthy relationships after what they have been through.
“I pull the tissue box over because I know we are getting ready to break down right now, and I've had them break down where they were on the floor,” he said. “The main thing is once we get the claim done, I suggest they get mental health care. You are going to need mental health care for the rest of your life.”
Lytle said the way Bryant can get veterans to open up makes all the difference.
“I've seen how he can draw it out of people. Things I don't want to talk about, I'm willing to talk about with him,” he said. “The people at the VA for the most part have never been in combat, never had to carry a dead person on his shoulder for 30 clicks.”
He said veterans identify with each other on a different level.
“We talk more there than we talk to anyone else and we open up,” he said. “We dont mind crying on each other's shoulders and sometimes we need that. You see things in service you don't want to see. You do things in the service you don't want to do. No one understands it but another veteran.”
DAV chapter
Bryant, Lytle and Wisdom are now trying to help more veterans.
They are in the process of creating a DAV chapter for the area. It’s been approved by the state and they are just awaiting their national charter. They already have over 90 people interested.
Lytle said their main goal is to provide a space where veterans and their families know they can get help.
“What we want for the DAV here, it's not going to be belly up to the bar, it’s hey, come in let’s meet. You got something on your mind? Come on, let's talk about it," he said. "We don't have a building yet but we will have one."
Bryant said they have had a couple meetings and plan to provide lunches for the veterans who attend.
Still on their to-do list are finding a building and getting the word out.
For Bryant, who volunteers his time, the mission will always be the same — help veterans.
“I wouldn't feel right if I held all this information in from them,” he said. “I just love seeing the smiles on veterans’ faces that get awarded their disabilities."