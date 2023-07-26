Wrightson Ridge student Joey Sears has spent much of his summer playing a lot of games, including Bingo and making crafts. He wasn't hanging out with his peers, though.
The 13-year-old spent six weeks at Arroyo Gardens Independent and Assisted Living as part of the facility's new Youth Volunteer Program. Instead of playing Roblox and Fortnite with his buddies every Monday and Wednesday, Joey spent four hours participating in activities with up to 10 seniors.
Amy Malkin, chief operating officer of Pioneer Health Group, launched the program in the hopes of introducing young people ages 13-18 to "careers in aging." Those going through the program will gain life skills like leadership, responsibility, promptness, professionalism, dependability and initiative, she said.
"There is a huge need to grow workforce for our seniors. Exposing students to our seniors at a young age will let them know there are options," Malkin said.
Joey, who also volunteers at Grace Church of Sahuarita, heard about the program during Career Day at Wrightson Ridge. Knowing his mom wanted him to find something worthwhile to do this summer, he filled out the application.
"I didn't really have anything else to do this summer and I thought it'd be pretty fun," Joey said.
He also had the option of volunteering in Arroyo Gardens' kitchen or housekeeping department, but he thought helping out the activities staff would be more fun. His family sometimes has game nights, he said.
The teenager described all of the residents and co-workers as nice and welcoming. Many treated him as though he was their grandson, he said.
"Joey was awesome. He interacted well with our residents and the employees and residents were happy to see him," Malkin said.
Joey's mom, Liz, said it was the first time he had spent significant time with elderly people and it was a definite learning experience for him. While interacting with the seniors, he sometimes helped out pushing wheelchairs, assisting people who had other physical limitations or memory issues.
"We live in kind of a rural area so he can't just go and play with the neighbor kids. We have to drive somewhere to meet up with his friends and it takes effort so we wanted to just give him an opportunity to try something new, to see where this goes, like what's going to happen next year now that he's had this experience," Liz said.
While Joey has always had a "kind heart for people," Liz said she believes he came home with more of an appreciation and understanding of them.
"I think he was hoping that it would be more fast paced, but being more slow paced, I think, was a learning experience that way, too," Liz said. "He was doing good work. He was valuable, but I think he kind of felt like 'I want to do more and help more.' But, he adjusted to their speed and came to understand he was helping and he was very valuable."
Joey, who plays in the school band and runs track, said he's interested in exploring other volunteer opportunities in the future. He's still undecided about his future career path.
"It's nice, but it's not for me full-time," he said of working in the aging field.
Malkin, who would like to run the program year-round, said Joey was the only Wrightson Ridge student to apply. She thinks students may have been daunted by the application process, which required two references and an orientation.
"We're going to ramp up getting the word out to attract more students," Malkin said.
Having seen the growth in Joey in recent weeks, Liz said she'd highly recommend other parents and teens look into the program.
"I think it would be great if there were more volunteers for sure. Giving these kids this experience is very, in my opinion, very valuable," she said. "When we walked in here today, at least two of the staff members said 'Hi, Joey.' I think it's a good environment and just being able to serve others (is great)...Putting a smile on someone's face is so important to do and if you can do that, then I feel like you did a really good job."
