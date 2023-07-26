Joey.JPG

Joey Sears, 13, gave up some of his video game time this summer to serve others. He participated in Arroyo Gardens' Volunteer Youth Program.

 Kim Smith | Green Valley News

Wrightson Ridge student Joey Sears has spent much of his summer playing a lot of games, including Bingo and making crafts. He wasn't hanging out with his peers, though.

The 13-year-old spent six weeks at Arroyo Gardens Independent and Assisted Living as part of the facility's new Youth Volunteer Program. Instead of playing Roblox and Fortnite with his buddies every Monday and Wednesday, Joey spent four hours participating in activities with up to 10 seniors.



Kim Smith | 520-547-9740

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?