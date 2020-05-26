A person claiming to be a server at Quail Creek anonymously posted online a May 18 memo from food and beverage director Benjamin Castro notifying employees that a restaurant worker had tested positive for coronavirus.
The memo was posted on Yelp.com, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews of businesses and restaurants.
“We have immediately implemented steps to minimize the impact in our workplace,” the memo read.
It also asked workers to avoid gathering “in areas of socialization, such as pantries/kitchens, copier rooms, etc.” and “to avoid face-to-face meetings even when working within the same premises.”
It also reiterated several CDC guidelines, such as not touching one’s face and washing hands often.
An email Tuesday to Quail Creek manager David Jones and a public relations firm for Quail Creek seeking to verify the memo went unanswered Tuesday.
But Castro addressed the post on the Yelp site May 19, saying, “The well-being of residents, staff and guests continues to be a high priority at Quail Creek.”
Quail Creek, which is owned by Robson Communities, sent a memo to residents May 18 that said an employee had tested positive for the virus but did not say where the employee worked. Management also did not share practices implemented to keep employees and the public safe, did not indicate whether the employee might have had contact with the public, or whether it attempted to contact residents who might have come into contact with the employee.
The anonymous employee who posted the memo wrote, “My fellow servers and back of the house employees do not feel safe going to work knowing that we might be exposing our wonderful guest (sic).”