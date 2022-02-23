With the Pentagon saying 80 percent of Russian troops near Ukraine are ready to strike at any time, Sen. Mark Kelly — who was in Sahuarita on Wednesday morning — said he was hopeful that with recent sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin will “rethink his course of action here.”
His comments came on a day where the situation in Europe was changing by the hour. About 4:45 p.m. Arizona time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Facebook that an invasion could happen "any minute."
Kelly, who was here to tour Sahuarita High School and robotic systems company Hydronalix said the the U.S. is supporting Ukraine with military equipment and weapons.
“We’re sending (anti-tank) Javelin missiles to Ukraine and we're sending ammunition, sending other military equipment so we have direct military aid to the Ukrainians,” Kelly said in an interview with the Sahuarita Sun/Green Valley News. “But our NATO allies are also sending, in some cases, surface anti-aircraft missiles. We’re sending them what they will need to defend themselves.”
Ukraine’s parliament declared a state of emergency Wednesday after Putin on Monday recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions.
The U.S. and other allied countries have placed economic and jurisdictional sanctions on Russia to avoid a war. Kelly called the forces working together with Ukraine “a broad coalition.”
“It’s NATO countries supporting a non-NATO country, but in the Ukrainian constitution they have a goal to become part of NATO and that's up to NATO to ultimately decide,” he said. “They have not been invited to join NATO.”
“Putin feels that this is a threat on him directly and on his nation; it's not. NATO is a defensive alliance.”
The back-and-forth heated up this week. On Tuesday, the White House announced sanctions on the major Russian bank and military bank, and the country’s sovereign debt, cutting the banks out of transactions involving U.S. currency.
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is prepared to implement additional sanctions and support.
“The United States and our allies and partners remain open to diplomacy if it is serious,” he said Tuesday. “When all is said and done, we’re going to judge Russia by its actions, not its words.”
Kelly called Putin’s course of action “wrong.”
“We are now taking steps to inflict some economic costs on him and folks around him and on Russian banks, and that will escalate if he takes further action,” he said. “He's already moved what he calls 'peacekeeping troops' into eastern Ukraine. They’re not peacekeepers. I mean they are there to suppress Ukrainian citizens who feel this annexation of these two provinces is the wrong course of action, because it is. He shouldn't be imposing his will on his neighbor.”
Kelly said Putin “feels that Ukraine was something that was created by Russia.”
“It wasn't, and his view of history is not accurate, and for him to impose his will on Ukraine is just wrong,” Kelly said.
Wednesday morning, Kelly remained hopeful that war could be avoided, and said it’s important the U.S. sends Ukraine what they need to defend themselves.
“I'm hopeful that with these latest sanctions that he will see that we can inflict some economic hardship on him, folks around him and the country,” he said.