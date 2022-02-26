The students in Sahuarita High School’s Construction Technology Program know the benefits of pursuing a career in trade skills.
By the time they finish their classes, offered by SHS in conjunction with Pima Community College’s JTED program, they will have learned electrical, plumbing, carpentry and more, and in some cases even built an entire mini-house.
The workforce development making up Career Technical Education courses like the ones at Sahuarita Unified School District is what brought U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly to Sahuarita on Wednesday.
Kelly said it’s programs like this that will encourage young people to fill the workforce shortages affecting many industries.
“Well, you got to do this,” he said. “When I was in high school there was woodshop and automotive class and, you know, this takes it to the next level. They are building a house out here, and that's pretty incredible.”
Kelly spent about an hour with SUSD staff, reporters and students participating in the JTED programs touring the construction building.
Along the way, he was led by the very students getting hands-on experience through CTE courses.
“We need folks like these young adults that are going to go into some of these fields, but to go into a field… to decide you’re going to become an electrician or plumber or carpenter, you have to be interested in it first and a lot of folks aren't interested when they don't anything about it,” Kelly said. “So this is an opportunity for them to learn something about all these different fields.”
Senior Alex Atencio, 17, presented Kelly with information about the welding program.
“It was interesting because he was more hands-on,” Atencio said. “I recall I was supposed to present welding and I don't know if anyone saw this, but when I told him about the welds, he grabbed one and shook it, tested it.”
Atencio said he got into the construction program out of a longtime passion for making things with his hands.
“It’s always been a hobby of mine, and I’ve always liked working with my hands,” he said. “It’s very project-oriented and it has variety.”
Atencio has enlisted in the Navy and said Kelly spoke with him about his own experiences in the military.
Junior Adam Kelly, 17, also had the opportunity to talk to Kelly about their electrical work in the program.
“He gave me a scenario about the light switches, but I told him how he could possibly fix it,” Adam Kelly said. “He was testing me. He seemed to know what I was talking about.”
Adam Kelly got into the program because his brother took it. And, he wants to go into the construction field after high school.
“He was always coming home with cool projects and I thought it was so cool and I wanted to do the same thing, so I joined,” he said. “I figure since my mom works in real estate and flips houses I could help her out.”
For him, meeting the senator was a moment to be remembered.
“I thought I would be more nervous but I wasn’t really,” he said. “It was pretty cool. I get to tell people I met senator and astronaut Mark Kelly.”
Sen. Kelly said the prospects for students like these are strong, considering just how many employees are needed in the workforce.
“We had shortages in a lot of technical fields before the pandemic — carpenters, plumbers, electricians, welders, HVAC technicians,” he said. “Now we have this pandemic and a million extra people have retired. Some of them have gone back to work but not all of them, and a lot of them will never go back to work; they just retired early.”
“So we have this shortage and at the same time we have a significant investment in infrastructure in our country and we need folks to be able to build this infrastructure.”
Kelly has been an outspoken supporter of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is a cosponsor of the BUILDS Act, which would create grants to promote industry partnerships and workforce development programs. He is also a co-sponsor of the ACCESS to Carers Act, which would provide funding to states and community colleges to bolster career training.
He said when these types of trade skills jobs are created, it creates even more additional jobs.
“When you create one job, especially a good-paying job, the multiple is up to three to seven, depending on the job, of other jobs that get created in the area,” he said. “If you add 10,000 people that are in this high-tech semiconductor manufacturer you are probably going to wind up creating another 40,000 or 50,000 jobs in the area. We are going to find those people.”
The senator believes some of those people could come from SHS’s CTE programs and similar programs across the state.
“Some of these young people will be those electricians and plumbers and carpenters that we need to build all this infrastructure,” he said.